Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP) Analysts See $-0.08 EPS; Awm Investment Company Lifted Its Primo Water Corp. (PRMW) Position

Analysts expect Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) to report $-0.08 EPS on November, 8.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 61.90% from last quarter’s $-0.21 EPS. After having $-0.16 EPS previously, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s analysts see -50.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.0047 during the last trading session, reaching $0.669. About 390,451 shares traded. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) has declined 68.06% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ADMP News: 06/03/2018 – Adamis Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Data Presented at the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and lmmunology (AAAAI) Joint Congress With the World Allergy Organization; 08/03/2018 – Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication of a New Human Factors Study Comparing Its Symjepi™ Epinephrine Prefilled Syringe to the Market Leading Product in the Annals of Allergy, Asthma and lmmunology; 15/03/2018 – Adamis Pharmaceuticals Discusses 2017 Highlights and Business Update; 22/04/2018 – DJ Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADMP); 08/03/2018 – Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication of a New Human Factors Study Comparing Its Symjepi™ Epinephrine Prefilled Syring; 06/03/2018 – Adamis Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Data Presented at the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (AAAAI) Join; 06/03/2018 ADAMIS PHARMACEUTICALS PROVIDES UPDATE ON DATA PRESENTED AT THE AMERICAN ACADEMY OF ALLERGY, ASTHMA AND IMMUNOLOGY (AAAAI) JOINT CONGRESS WITH THE WORLD ALLERGY ORGANIZATION

Awm Investment Company Inc increased Primo Water Corp. (PRMW) stake by 70% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Awm Investment Company Inc acquired 42,000 shares as Primo Water Corp. (PRMW)’s stock declined 3.46%. The Awm Investment Company Inc holds 102,000 shares with $1.26M value, up from 60,000 last quarter. Primo Water Corp. now has $471.01 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.01. About 107,373 shares traded. Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) has declined 13.78% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PRMW News: 14/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP – UPON COMPLETION OF OFFERING, COMPANY INTENDS TO REFINANCE ITS REMAINING OUTSTANDING SENIOR INDEBTEDNESS; 06/03/2018 Primo Water 4Q EPS 9c; 02/05/2018 – Primo Water Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Primo Water Rises for 8 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 06/03/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP – QTRLY 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA $61.0 MLN TO $63.0 MLN; 14/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER TO OFFER AND SELL ABOUT $65M OF SHRS; 06/03/2018 – Primo Water Sees 2018 Sales $298M-$302M; 29/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Primo Recalls Beverage Dispensers Due to Burn Hazard; 05/04/2018 – Primo TV Premieres Its First Original Scripted Series Five @ 305; 04/05/2018 – Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Primo Water

More notable recent Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Investor calls for changes in leadership at Primo Water – Triad Business Journal” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed Primo Water’s (NASDAQ:PRMW) Shareholders Feel About Its 198% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Primo Water Expands Albertsons Companies Partnership Nasdaq:PRMW – GlobeNewswire” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Primo Water Announces Second Quarter Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 14 investors sold PRMW shares while 27 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 29.25 million shares or 5.07% more from 27.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup Inc owns 12,481 shares. Moreover, Chatham Cap Group Inc has 0.22% invested in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Ameritas Investment Partners owns 2,722 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Redmond Asset Mngmt Limited Com reported 51,819 shares. Susquehanna Intll Grp Inc Llp has invested 0% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). 1492 Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 1.25% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) for 108,371 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited invested 0.02% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp reported 51,600 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp reported 1.22 million shares. Northern Tru reported 0% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Ameriprise Fin Inc reported 310,622 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited Liability owns 27,647 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt holds 201,902 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 0.01% or 13,719 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Primo Water has $19 highest and $1500 lowest target. $17.33’s average target is 44.30% above currents $12.01 stock price. Primo Water had 4 analyst reports since May 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Northland Capital with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 25. Imperial Capital maintained the shares of PRMW in report on Wednesday, August 7 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by B. Riley & Co given on Friday, September 6.

Awm Investment Company Inc decreased Orthopediatrics Corp. stake by 30,000 shares to 343,041 valued at $13.38 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Neophotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) stake by 257,528 shares and now owns 2.16M shares. Lemaitre Vascular Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) was reduced too.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $106,486 activity. Mills David J bought $11,500 worth of stock or 1,000 shares. Hass David W. bought $11,095 worth of Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) on Thursday, August 8. $4,990 worth of Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) shares were bought by Battle Emma S.. $17,171 worth of stock was bought by BRENNER RICHARD A on Friday, August 9. Cates Susan E. bought 5,000 shares worth $61,150.