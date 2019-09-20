Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADMS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tricida Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) and Tricida Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Drugs – Generic. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 3.88 N/A -4.61 0.00 Tricida Inc. 33 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tricida Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -122.4% -50.7% Tricida Inc. 0.00% -108.8% -59.9%

Liquidity

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7 and a Quick Ratio of 6.9. Competitively, Tricida Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.3 and has 8.3 Quick Ratio. Tricida Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tricida Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Tricida Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 18.52% for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average target price of $8.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tricida Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98% and 84%. About 1.9% of Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Tricida Inc. has 2.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.47% 3.99% -1.26% -29.58% -73.41% -26.7% Tricida Inc. -2.8% -25.25% -2.44% 52.69% 36.15% 33.84%

For the past year Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -26.7% weaker performance while Tricida Inc. has 33.84% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Tricida Inc. beats Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises ADS-5102, a chrono-synchronous amantadine therapy for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its portfolio also comprises of Namzaric (memantine hydrochloride extended-release and donepezil hydrochloride) capsules; and Namenda XR (memantine hydrochloride) extended release capsules for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The companyÂ’s products under development include ADS-4101, a chrono-synchronous lacosamide therapy that has completed first Phase I clinical study for the treatment of partial onset seizures in patients with epilepsy. The company was formerly known as NeuroMolecular Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in July 2007. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Tricida, Inc., a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics to address renal, metabolic, and cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer drug that is in Phase III clinical trials used to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.