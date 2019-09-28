Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ADMS) Reaches $6.66 After 8.00% Down Move; Ariel Investments Has Decreased By $5.94 Million Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Holding

The stock of Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.39% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $6.66. About 371,514 shares traded. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) has declined 73.41% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ADMS News: 27/04/2018 – Adamas Finance Asia: Fortune Insight Unable to Complete Global Pharm Buy; 19/04/2018 – Adamas Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Adamas Pharma Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – USGS: M 4.3 – 58km W of Adamas, Greece; 26/03/2018 – Adamas Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Adamas: Patients Receiving Gocovri Experienced Long-Term Durability for Up to Two Years; 15/05/2018 – Perceptive Advisors Buys New 2.3% Position in Adamas Pharma; 15/05/2018 – Sectoral Asset Management Buys 1.3% Position in Adamas Pharma; 12/04/2018 – Adamas Announces Multiple Data Presentations at the American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 05/04/2018 – ADAMAS FIN ASIA LTD – DISPOSAL AND NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETINGThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $185.09 million company. It was reported on Sep, 28 by Barchart.com. We have $6.13 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ADMS worth $14.81 million less.

Ariel Investments Llc decreased Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) stake by 24.8% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ariel Investments Llc analyzed 78,142 shares as Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM)'s stock declined 15.29%. The Ariel Investments Llc holds 236,924 shares with $18.02M value, down from 315,066 last quarter. Qualcomm Inc. now has $93.16 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $76.63. About 4.22M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. The company has market cap of $185.09 million. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises ADS-5102, a chrono-synchronous amantadine therapy for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s portfolio also comprises of Namzaric capsules; and Namenda XR (memantine hydrochloride) extended release capsules for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s disease.

Analysts await Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.89 earnings per share, up 27.05% or $0.33 from last year’s $-1.22 per share. After $-0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.11% EPS growth.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 34.83 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.