Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ADMS) Reaches $6.11 After 8.00% Down Move; Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund (NML) Sentiment Is 1.1

The stock of Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.11. About 821,193 shares traded or 117.64% up from the average. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) has declined 73.41% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ADMS News: 15/05/2018 – Perceptive Advisors Buys New 2.3% Position in Adamas Pharma; 09/05/2018 – Adamas Announces New Employment Inducement Grant; 06/03/2018 ADAMAS INCORPORATION PCL – APPOINTS KRIANGKRAI SIRAVANICHKAN AS ACTING CEO IN PLACE OF PATTANAN APIRAYOTHIN; 03/05/2018 – Adamas Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr $1.35; 14/05/2018 – Broadfin Adds Adamas Pharma, Exits Endo, Cuts AngioDynamics: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 3.4% Position in Adamas Pharma; 15/03/2018 – Adamas Announces Publication of Data Supporting the Benefits of GOCOVRI™ in Parkinson’s Disease Patients with Dyskinesia; 15/05/2018 – Ghost Tree Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Adamas Pharma; 19/04/2018 – ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SAFETY PROFILE WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY-PUBLISHED CONTROLLED PHASE 3 STUDIES; 15/05/2018 – Adamas Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference TomorrowThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $168.51M company. It was reported on Aug, 9 by Barchart.com. We have $5.62 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ADMS worth $13.48 million less.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc (NML) investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.04, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 23 institutional investors increased or started new positions, while 21 trimmed and sold equity positions in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 15.55 million shares, up from 14.90 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 15 Increased: 17 New Position: 6.

Among 5 analysts covering Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had 9 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) earned “Market Perform” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, March 5. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, March 5 by Mizuho. Northland Capital maintained Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by H.C. Wainwright. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, March 5.

More notable recent Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Need To Know: Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Adamas Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:ADMS – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) May Report Negative Earnings: Know the Trend Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Vascepa Delay Sends Amarin Reeling, Eidos Jumps On Buyout Offer, Nektar’s Bitter Q2 – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ADMS) CEO Gregory Went on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. The company has market cap of $168.51 million. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises ADS-5102, a chrono-synchronous amantadine therapy for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s portfolio also comprises of Namzaric capsules; and Namenda XR (memantine hydrochloride) extended release capsules for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s disease.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc holds 1.42% of its portfolio in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. for 438,000 shares. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd owns 2.31 million shares or 1.27% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. has 1.21% invested in the company for 1.78 million shares. The Florida-based Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. has invested 0.46% in the stock. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 259,847 shares.

More notable recent Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NML) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Announces Portfolio Manager Update Call Wednesday, June 12, 2019 – PRNewswire” on June 04, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Announces Amended Investment Policy And Fund Name Change – PRNewswire” published on April 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BPL: What Does Buckeye’s Buyout Mean For MLPs And Midstream? – Seeking Alpha” on May 12, 2019. More interesting news about Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NML) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “New Millennium Iron Corp. announces AGM results – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MLP Closed End Funds: Attractive For Yield Oriented Investors – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2013.