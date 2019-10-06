Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ADMS) Reaches $4.45 After 5.00% Up Move; Flir Systems (FLIR) SI Decreased By 12.29%

The stock of Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 10.42% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $4.45. About 1.04M shares traded or 107.82% up from the average. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) has declined 73.41% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ADMS News: 07/05/2018 – Adamas Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADMS); 15/05/2018 – Adamas Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Broadfin Adds Adamas Pharma, Exits Endo, Cuts AngioDynamics: 13F; 26/03/2018 – ADAMAS FINANCE ASIA LTD ADAM.L – INCREASE OF COMPANY’S INDIRECT SHAREHOLDING IN HKMH FROM 79.26% TO 84.81%; 29/03/2018 – ADAMAS FIN ASIA LTD – UPDATE ON DISPOSAL OF INTEREST IN GLOBAL PHARM; 12/04/2018 – Adamas Announces Multiple Data Presentations at the American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 15/03/2018 – ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS – THE 2 POOLED PHASE 3 STUDIES SHOWED GOCOVRI-TREATED PATIENTS EXPERIENCED 41 PCT FALL IN DYSKINESIA FROM BASELINE AT WEEK 12; 24/05/2018 – Adamas Announces Publication of Pharmacokinetic Data for GOCOVRI™ in Clinical Pharmacokinetics; 15/03/2018 – ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS – ANNOUNCES RESULTS FROM TWO POOLED PHASE 3 STUDIES IN PARKINSON’S DISEASE PATIENTS WITH DYSKINESIAThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $126.65M company. It was reported on Oct, 6 by Barchart.com. We have $4.67 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ADMS worth $6.33 million more.

Flir Systems Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) had a decrease of 12.29% in short interest. FLIR’s SI was 1.98 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 12.29% from 2.26M shares previously. With 779,400 avg volume, 3 days are for Flir Systems Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR)’s short sellers to cover FLIR’s short positions. The SI to Flir Systems Inc’s float is 1.48%. The stock increased 2.60% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $52.18. About 613,471 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 14.25% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 28/03/2018 – FLIR Provides Thermal Imaging for Next Generation DJI Zenmuse XT2 Dual-Sensor Commercial Drone Camera; 04/05/2018 – Lorex Launches New CAT6 Underground 10Gbps Cable; 18/04/2018 – FLIR Systems Completes Strategic Investment in DroneSense; 26/03/2018 – Flir Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-L3’s growth strategy guided by credit rating risk; 25/04/2018 – STATE DEPT. CONCLUDES $30M SETTLEMENT W/ FLIR SYSTEMS; 25/04/2018 – FLIR 1Q REV. $439.6M, EST. $397.8M; 09/05/2018 – SourceSecurity: FLIR introduces Saros outdoor perimeter security camera for commercial businesses; 25/04/2018 – FLIR Systems to pay $30 mln to settle U.S. allegations -State Dept; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC FLIR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.76 BLN TO $1.79 BLN

FLIR Systems, Inc. develops, designs, makes, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.06 billion. The firm operates in six divisions: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM and Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection. It has a 25.9 P/E ratio. The Surveillance segment provides enhanced imaging and recognition solutions for various military, law enforcement, public safety, and other government clients for the protection of borders, troops, and public welfare.

More notable recent FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Flir buys IP and assets of shuttered drone company – Portland Business Journal” on October 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FLIR receives $35.1M Army contract – Seeking Alpha” published on September 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Principal Accounting Officer Brian Harding Just Sold A Bunch Of Shares In FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) – Yahoo Finance” on September 22, 2019. More interesting news about FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “FLIR Introduces Raymarine DockSense Alert – Business Wire” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FLIR unveils M300 Series marine cameras – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 33 investors sold FLIR Systems, Inc. shares while 129 reduced holdings. only 51 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 115.23 million shares or 0.67% more from 114.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ledyard State Bank has 128,650 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 41,621 shares. Northern Tru holds 0.02% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 1.45 million shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 4,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Asset Management One Ltd reported 103,720 shares. Cap Fund Mgmt Sa holds 0.03% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) or 67,182 shares. The Montana-based Da Davidson has invested 0.02% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Cypress (Wy) reported 200 shares stake. Amer Century Inc has 158,276 shares. Norinchukin State Bank The, a Japan-based fund reported 19,098 shares. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank invested in 0% or 228,016 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank holds 442,829 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement System, Utah-based fund reported 25,526 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested in 0% or 568,792 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd reported 766,732 shares.

More notable recent Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Easy Come, Easy Go: How Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Shareholders Got Unlucky And Saw 71% Of Their Cash Evaporate – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Adamas Pharmaceuticals Appoints Neil McFarlane as Chief Executive Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on September 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: J&J Settles Ohio Opioid Lawsuit, Teligent Explores Options For Certain Assets, Novartis Reports Cosentyx Data – Benzinga” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “31 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley sees 23% upside in Galapagos in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. The company has market cap of $126.65 million. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises ADS-5102, a chrono-synchronous amantadine therapy for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s portfolio also comprises of Namzaric capsules; and Namenda XR (memantine hydrochloride) extended release capsules for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s disease.