Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ADMS) Reaches $4.27 52-Week Low; RELIANCE WORLDWIDE LTD ORDINARY SHA (RLLWF) Sellers Increased By 5.11% Their Shorts

RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORP LTD ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) had an increase of 5.11% in short interest. RLLWF’s SI was 6.55 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 5.11% from 6.24 million shares previously. With 700 avg volume, 9363 days are for RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORP LTD ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:RLLWF)’s short sellers to cover RLLWF’s short positions. It closed at $2.8 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) hit a new 52-week low and has $4.14 target or 3.00% below today’s $4.27 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $118.44M company. The 1-year low was reported on Oct, 1 by Barchart.com. If the $4.14 price target is reached, the company will be worth $3.55 million less. The stock decreased 16.62% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $4.265. About 822,927 shares traded or 78.92% up from the average. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) has declined 73.41% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ADMS News: 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 3.4% Position in Adamas Pharma; 19/04/2018 – ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – PATIENTS RECEIVING GOCOVRI EXPERIENCED LONG-TERM DURABILITY FOR UP TO TWO YEARS; 16/05/2018 – Adamas Pharma Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – RESULTS DEMONSTRATED THAT GOCOVRI WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED; 15/05/2018 – Perceptive Advisors Buys New 2.3% Position in Adamas Pharma; 03/05/2018 – Adamas Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 29/03/2018 – ADAMAS FIN ASIA LTD – UPDATE ON DISPOSAL OF INTEREST IN GLOBAL PHARM; 21/04/2018 – DJ Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADMS); 15/05/2018 – Adamas Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – USGS: M 4.3 – 58km W of Adamas, Greece

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. The company has market cap of $118.44 million. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises ADS-5102, a chrono-synchronous amantadine therapy for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s portfolio also comprises of Namzaric capsules; and Namenda XR (memantine hydrochloride) extended release capsules for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s disease.

Analysts await Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.89 earnings per share, up 27.05% or $0.33 from last year’s $-1.22 per share. After $-0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.11% EPS growth.

More notable recent Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Easy Come, Easy Go: How Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Shareholders Got Unlucky And Saw 71% Of Their Cash Evaporate – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Mid-Day Market Update: Thor Industries Surges On Earnings Beat; Benitec Biopharma Shares Slide – Benzinga” published on September 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GTHX, PATK. SGEN and THO among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Adamas Pharmaceuticals Appoints Neil McFarlane as Chief Executive Officer – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited designs, makes, and supplies water control systems and plumbing solutions for domestic, commercial, and industrial applications. The company has market cap of $2.21 billion. It primarily offers push-fit plumbing fittings under the SharkBite name; water control valves, including thermostatic mixing valves, combination non-return and isolating valves, pressure and temperature relief valves, and expansion control valves under the RMC brand; water safety valves under the Cash Acme name; and water control devices under the Reliance Water Controls name. It has a 31.46 P/E ratio. The firm also provides a range of water meters for hot and cold water applications under the RMC brand; backflow prevention devices, such as hose connection vacuum breakers, dual check valves, vented dual checks, and atmospheric vacuum breakers under the Cash Acme name; industrial products comprising compression fittings, couplings, adaptors, and ball valves under the TubeFit name for industrial-grade plumbing and gas line applications; and industrial fittings under the Titon brand.