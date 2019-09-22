Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADMS) and Lannett Company Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Contrasting side by side

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) and Lannett Company Inc. (NYSE:LCI), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Drugs – Generic. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 4.22 N/A -4.61 0.00 Lannett Company Inc. 7 0.85 N/A -7.31 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Lannett Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Lannett Company Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -122.4% -50.7% Lannett Company Inc. 0.00% -70% -20.5%

Volatility & Risk

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 68.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.68 beta. Lannett Company Inc. has a 2.4 beta and it is 140.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 7 and 6.9 respectively. Its competitor Lannett Company Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 and its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Lannett Company Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Lannett Company Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Lannett Company Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $8, while its potential upside is 9.14%. On the other hand, Lannett Company Inc.’s potential upside is 1.45% and its average price target is $14. The data provided earlier shows that Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Lannett Company Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98% of Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 86.63% of Lannett Company Inc. shares. About 1.9% of Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 7.1% are Lannett Company Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.47% 3.99% -1.26% -29.58% -73.41% -26.7% Lannett Company Inc. 5.84% 16.86% -9.36% -5.61% -42.05% 42.54%

For the past year Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Lannett Company Inc. had bullish trend.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises ADS-5102, a chrono-synchronous amantadine therapy for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its portfolio also comprises of Namzaric (memantine hydrochloride extended-release and donepezil hydrochloride) capsules; and Namenda XR (memantine hydrochloride) extended release capsules for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The companyÂ’s products under development include ADS-4101, a chrono-synchronous lacosamide therapy that has completed first Phase I clinical study for the treatment of partial onset seizures in patients with epilepsy. The company was formerly known as NeuroMolecular Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in July 2007. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Lannett Company, Inc. develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral, extended release, topical, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, soft gel, and injectable dosages. It also provides its products for various medical indications comprising glaucoma, cholesterol, muscle spasm, migraine, pain management, cardiovascular, antipsychosis, gastrointestinal, urinary, bronchospasms, respiratory, gallstone, congestive heart failure, thyroid deficiency, central nervous system, and gout. In addition, the company manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients; markets its products under the Diamox, Lipitor, Lioresal, Fioricet, Fiorinal, Lanoxin, Prolixin, MiraLAX, Imdur, Levoxyl/Synthroid, Metadate CD, Concerta, Procardia, Prilosec, Ditropan, Protonix, Imitrex, Brethine, Tussionex, and Actigall brands. Further, it sells pharmaceutical products to generic pharmaceutical distributors, drug wholesalers, chain drug retailers, private label distributors, mail-order pharmacies, other pharmaceutical manufacturers, managed care organizations, hospital buying groups, governmental entities, and health maintenance organizations. The company has supply and development agreements with JSP, Summit Bioscience LLC, HEC Pharm Group, and Pharma Pass II LLC. Lannett Company, Inc. was founded in 1942 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.