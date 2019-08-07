Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADMS) and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Comparison side by side

Both Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) compete on a level playing field in the Drugs – Generic industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 3.86 N/A -4.61 0.00 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 4.38 N/A -1.95 0.00

Table 1 highlights Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -122.4% -50.7% Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 176.9% -69%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.68 shows that Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 68.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 65.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.65 beta.

Liquidity

7 and 6.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1 3 2.60 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $22.2, and a 266.94% upside potential. Competitively Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $15.25, with potential upside of 48.49%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98% and 0% respectively. Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.9%. Competitively, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.47% 3.99% -1.26% -29.58% -73.41% -26.7% Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.28% -1.48% -9.76% -4.51% -32.56% 22.59%

For the past year Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -26.7% weaker performance while Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 22.59% stronger performance.

Summary

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises ADS-5102, a chrono-synchronous amantadine therapy for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its portfolio also comprises of Namzaric (memantine hydrochloride extended-release and donepezil hydrochloride) capsules; and Namenda XR (memantine hydrochloride) extended release capsules for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The companyÂ’s products under development include ADS-4101, a chrono-synchronous lacosamide therapy that has completed first Phase I clinical study for the treatment of partial onset seizures in patients with epilepsy. The company was formerly known as NeuroMolecular Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in July 2007. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Constella name in the European Union; and lesinurad for the treatment of hyperuricemia associated with uncontrolled gout under ZURAMPIC and DUZALLO names. It has collaboration agreements with Allergan plc and AstraZeneca AB to develop and commercialize linaclotide for the treatment of IBS-C, CIC, and other GI conditions in North America, China, Hong Kong, and Macau; and license agreement with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop and commercialize linaclotide for the treatment of IBS-C, chronic constipation, and other GI conditions in Japan. The company was formerly known as Microbia, Inc. and changed its name to Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2008. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.