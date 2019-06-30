Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) Stock Price Declined While Broadfin Capital Has Trimmed by $1.01 Million Its Holding; Benchmark Electronics (BHE) Holder Horrell Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position as Stock Price Declined

Broadfin Capital Llc decreased its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADMS) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc sold 144,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.45% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.47M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.56M, down from 2.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $170.71 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.55% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $6.2. About 188,493 shares traded. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) has declined 82.00% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ADMS News: 19/04/2018 – Adamas Announces Final Results From Phase 3 Study of GOCOVRI in Parkinson’s Disease Patients With Dyskinesia; 03/04/2018 – Adamas Announces First Patient Enrolled in Phase 3 Trial of ADS-5102 in Multiple Sclerosis Patients with Walking Impairment; 15/03/2018 – Adamas Announces Publication of Data Supporting the Benefits of GOCOVRI™ in Parkinson’s Disease Patients with Dyskinesia; 05/04/2018 – ADAMAS FIN ASIA LTD – DISPOSAL AND NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING; 19/04/2018 – ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – RESULTS DEMONSTRATED THAT GOCOVRI WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED; 29/03/2018 – ADAMAS FIN ASIA LTD – UPDATE ON DISPOSAL OF INTEREST IN GLOBAL PHARM; 10/04/2018 – Adamas Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 27/04/2018 – Adamas Finance Asia: Fortune Insight Unable to Complete Global Pharm Buy; 14/05/2018 – Broadfin Adds Adamas Pharma, Exits Endo, Cuts AngioDynamics: 13F; 06/03/2018 ADAMAS INCORPORATION PCL – APPOINTS KRIANGKRAI SIRAVANICHKAN AS ACTING CEO IN PLACE OF PATTANAN APIRAYOTHIN

Horrell Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Benchmark Electronics (BHE) by 11.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc sold 22,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 177,305 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65 million, down from 200,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Benchmark Electronics for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $968.81 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $25.12. About 905,101 shares traded or 190.64% up from the average. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) has declined 6.79% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.22% the S&P500. Some Historical BHE News: 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec Sees 2Q Adj EPS 26c-Adj EPS 34c; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC BHE.N – HAS $230 MLN CREDIT FACILITY THAT MATURES IN NOVEMBER 2020; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec Sees 2Q Rev $590M-$630M; 21/05/2018 – Benchmark Electronics Appoints Merilee Raines To The Board Of Directors; 25/04/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS 1Q ADJ EPS 41C, EST. 36C; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC BHE.N – INITIATES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.15 PER SHARE

Analysts await Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. BHE’s profit will be $12.34M for 19.63 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Benchmark Electronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.97 EPS, up 23.02% or $0.29 from last year’s $-1.26 per share. After $-1.08 actual EPS reported by Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.19% EPS growth.

Broadfin Capital Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $484.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 280,706 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $9.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vericel Corp by 82,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 272,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

