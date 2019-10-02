Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) Stake Held by Healthcare Value Capital Llc; Rayonier Advanced Matls (RYAM) Valuation Declined While Hawkeye Capital Management Has Boosted by $775,314 Its Stake

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (RYAM) by 48.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc bought 129,219 shares as the company’s stock declined 68.26% . The hedge fund held 396,586 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.57M, up from 267,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.87M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.99% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $4.33. About 472,570 shares traded. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) has declined 73.52% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.52% the S&P500. Some Historical RYAM News: 15/05/2018 – Archer Capital Management Exits Position in Rayonier Advanced; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: MCGUIRE SEES RYAM UPSIDE TO $34-$61/SHARE; 10/04/2018 Rayonier Advanced Materials Announces 2Q 2018 Div of $2.00/Share; 07/05/2018 – RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS – ANTICIPATES CO WILL SPEND ABOUT $100 MLN TO $110 MLN IN MAINTENANCE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ACROSS ITS BUSINESSES IN 2018; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARCATO’S MCGUIRE DISCUSSING RAYONIER ADVANCED; 07/05/2018 – RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS INC – COMPANY ANTICIPATES SPENDING APPROXIMATELY $45 MLN ON “HIGH-RETURN STRATEGIC PROJECTS” IN 2018; 07/05/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Materials 1Q EPS 38c; 15/05/2018 – Bowen Hanes & Company Buys 1.5% Position in Rayonier Advanced; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYAM)

Healthcare Value Capital Llc increased its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADMS) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcare Value Capital Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.24 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcare Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.14M market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.47. About 340,588 shares traded. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) has declined 73.41% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ADMS News: 15/05/2018 – Perceptive Advisors Buys New 2.3% Position in Adamas Pharma; 15/03/2018 – ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS INC -; 26/03/2018 – Adamas Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Adamas Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – ADAMAS FIN ASIA LTD ADAM UP OWNERSHIP IN HKMH; 27/04/2018 – ADAMAS FINANCE ASIA LTD – NO LONGER IN A POSITION TO COMPLETE ACQUISITION OF INTEREST IN GLOBAL PHARM HOLDINGS INC; 29/03/2018 – ADAMAS FIN ASIA LTD – UPDATE ON DISPOSAL OF INTEREST IN GLOBAL PHARM; 06/03/2018 ADAMAS INCORPORATION PCL – APPOINTS KRIANGKRAI SIRAVANICHKAN AS ACTING CEO IN PLACE OF PATTANAN APIRAYOTHIN; 26/03/2018 – ADAMAS FINANCE ASIA LTD ADAM.L – INCREASE OF COMPANY’S INDIRECT SHAREHOLDING IN HKMH FROM 79.26% TO 84.81%; 25/04/2018 – USGS: M 4.3 – 58km W of Adamas, Greece

Healthcare Value Capital Llc, which manages about $53.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyme Technologies Inc (Call) by 2.08M shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $122,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

