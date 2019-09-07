Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) Shareholder Armistice Capital Raised Position; As Phillips 66 (PSX) Stock Value Rose, Holder Trust Company Of Toledo Na Trimmed Its Holding

Trust Company Of Toledo Na decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 45.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Toledo Na sold 4,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 5,493 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $523,000, down from 10,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Toledo Na who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $100.91. About 2.06 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CEO GREG GARLAND SPEAKS IN MEDIA ROUNDTABLE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Phillips 66, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSX); 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY MAY RESTART GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER EARLY NEXT WEEK; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: Midstream 1Q Net Income $233 Million; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 80C/SHR FROM 70C, EST, 79C; 16/04/2018 – ALL OTHER UNITS OPERATING AT PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNIT AS PLANTWIDE OVERHAUL CONTINUES; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S: SPONSORED MLPS TO CONTINUE BORROWING, BUT AT COST TO SPONSORS’ CREDIT QUALITY

Armistice Capital Llc increased its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADMS) by 317.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armistice Capital Llc bought 2.09 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The institutional investor held 2.74M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.51M, up from 658,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armistice Capital Llc who had been investing in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $171.71M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $5.85. About 270,644 shares traded. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) has declined 73.41% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ADMS News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADMS); 13/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Addus HomeCare, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, ManTech International, Yintech Investment, GRID; 15/03/2018 – ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS INC -; 26/03/2018 – ADAMAS FINANCE ASIA LTD ADAM.L – INCREASE OF COMPANY’S INDIRECT SHAREHOLDING IN HKMH FROM 79.26% TO 84.81%; 15/03/2018 – ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS – ANNOUNCES RESULTS FROM TWO POOLED PHASE 3 STUDIES IN PARKINSON’S DISEASE PATIENTS WITH DYSKINESIA; 03/04/2018 – Adamas Announces First Patient Enrolled in Phase 3 Trial of ADS-5102 in Multiple Sclerosis Patients with Walking Impairment; 15/03/2018 – ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS – THE 2 POOLED PHASE 3 STUDIES SHOWED GOCOVRI-TREATED PATIENTS EXPERIENCED 41 PCT FALL IN DYSKINESIA FROM BASELINE AT WEEK 12; 15/03/2018 – ADAMAS REPORTS PHASE 3 DATA OF GOCOVRI IN PARKINSON’S PATIENTS; 15/05/2018 – Ghost Tree Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Adamas Pharma; 19/04/2018 – ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SAFETY PROFILE WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY-PUBLISHED CONTROLLED PHASE 3 STUDIES

Armistice Capital Llc, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crispr Therapeutics Ag by 92,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $2.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:MNK) by 800,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.50M shares, and cut its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv.

More notable recent Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Adamas Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:ADMS – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Focus On Earnings Deluge, Mid-Year Clinical Trial Readouts – Benzinga” published on August 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ADMS) CEO Gregory Went on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ADMS) CEO Gregory Went on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in Store for DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “5 More Reasons This 6.5%-Yielding Dividend Stock Is a Great Long-Term Buy – The Motley Fool” published on August 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do You Like Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) At This P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Could Phillips 66’s (NYSE:PSX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Well-Positioned Oil Stocks in Todayâ€™s Trading Environment – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 9.22 million shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 48,323 shares. Polaris Greystone Financial Grp Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.93% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). First Allied Advisory Service reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Ima Wealth owns 716 shares. Wesbanco Commercial Bank Inc reported 69,975 shares stake. Reynders Mcveigh Mngmt Ltd accumulated 3,756 shares. The California-based Denali Advsrs Lc has invested 1.14% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 3,500 were accumulated by Staley Capital Advisers Incorporated. Gamco Invsts Et Al stated it has 0.05% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Tdam Usa Incorporated holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 6,951 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Company (Trc) holds 0.07% or 12,144 shares. Atwood And Palmer holds 563 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams accumulated 5,057 shares. Regions Fin accumulated 66,484 shares.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.37 EPS, down 23.55% or $0.73 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 10.64 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.