Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) Holder Kerrisdale Advisers Has Upped Position by $963,000; Gateway Investment Advisers Has Lowered Its Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Holding by $5.99 Million as Shares Declined

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc increased its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADMS) by 233.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc bought 160,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The hedge fund held 229,347 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.42 million, up from 68,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc who had been investing in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.47 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.05. About 316,629 shares traded. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) has declined 73.41% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ADMS News: 27/04/2018 – ADAMAS FINANCE ASIA LTD – NO LONGER IN A POSITION TO COMPLETE ACQUISITION OF INTEREST IN GLOBAL PHARM HOLDINGS INC; 15/03/2018 – ADAMAS REPORTS PHASE 3 DATA OF GOCOVRI IN PARKINSON’S PATIENTS; 15/05/2018 – Sectoral Asset Management Buys 1.3% Position in Adamas Pharma; 15/05/2018 – Adamas Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADMS); 14/05/2018 – Broadfin Adds Adamas Pharma, Exits Endo, Cuts AngioDynamics: 13F; 13/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Addus HomeCare, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, ManTech International, Yintech Investment, GRID; 26/03/2018 – Adamas Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Adamas Announces New Employment Inducement Grant; 15/03/2018 – Adamas Announces Publication of Data Supporting the Benefits of GOCOVRI™ in Parkinson’s Disease Patients with Dyskinesia

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 43.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold 77,799 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 100,725 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.78 million, down from 178,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.22B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $76.98. About 629,472 shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500.

Analysts await Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 22.53% or $0.41 from last year’s $1.82 per share. SWKS’s profit will be $242.11 million for 13.65 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Skyworks Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.90% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 55 investors sold SWKS shares while 173 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 134.95 million shares or 0.10% less from 135.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $12.58B and $11.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 11,186 shares to 23,674 shares, valued at $772,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Melco Resorts And Entmt Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL) by 15,082 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,824 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

