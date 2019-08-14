Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) Holder Broadfin Capital Has Lowered Its Position by $1.01 Million as Shares Declined; Sarasin & Partners Llp Lowered Embraer S A (ERJ) Holding by $4.48 Million

Sarasin & Partners Llp decreased its stake in Embraer S A (ERJ) by 17.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarasin & Partners Llp sold 235,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 1.15M shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.77M, down from 1.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarasin & Partners Llp who had been investing in Embraer S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.85% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $18.09. About 1.34M shares traded or 107.90% up from the average. Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has declined 1.41% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ERJ News: 10/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Embraer breakup complications are delaying its deal with Boeing; 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: New Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER ADRS FALL ON REPORT THAT BOEING TIE UP CLOSER; 08/03/2018 – CFO OF BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS MISSED 2017 EBIT TARGET DUE TO ADDITIONAL COSTS IN KC-390 PROGRAM DURING TEST FLIGHTS; 08/05/2018 – Embraer X Unveils First eVTOL Concept; 04/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO `VERY OPTIMISTIC’ IN TALKS TO REPLACE JETBLUE E190S; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Embraer Get Boost as Key Brazil Official Sees `Marriage’; 08/03/2018 – Embraer Earnings Shrink as Boeing’s Takeover Talks Drag On; 29/05/2018 – EMBRAER TO SELL 4 MORE LEGACY 650E TO AIR HAMBURG; 04/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SAYS OPTMISTIC ABOUT SALES CAMPAIGN TO JETBLUE; CONCLUSION YET NOT AT SIGHT

Broadfin Capital Llc decreased its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADMS) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc sold 144,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The hedge fund held 2.47 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.56 million, down from 2.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $168.29M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $6.06. About 805,468 shares traded or 120.30% up from the average. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) has declined 73.41% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ADMS News: 10/04/2018 – Adamas Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 15/05/2018 – Perceptive Advisors Buys New 2.3% Position in Adamas Pharma; 26/03/2018 – ADAMAS FINANCE ASIA LTD ADAM.L – INCREASE OF COMPANY’S INDIRECT SHAREHOLDING IN HKMH FROM 79.26% TO 84.81%; 15/03/2018 – ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS – THE 2 POOLED PHASE 3 STUDIES SHOWED GOCOVRI-TREATED PATIENTS EXPERIENCED 41 PCT FALL IN DYSKINESIA FROM BASELINE AT WEEK 12; 25/04/2018 – USGS: M 4.3 – 58km W of Adamas, Greece; 09/05/2018 – Adamas Announces New Employment Inducement Grant; 03/05/2018 – Adamas Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr $1.35; 15/03/2018 – Adamas Announces Publication of Data Supporting the Benefits of GOCOVRI™ in Parkinson’s Disease Patients with Dyskinesia; 19/04/2018 – ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – PATIENTS RECEIVING GOCOVRI EXPERIENCED LONG-TERM DURABILITY FOR UP TO TWO YEARS; 12/04/2018 – Adamas Announces Multiple Data Presentations at the American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting

Broadfin Capital Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $484.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L by 117,600 shares to 246,900 shares, valued at $12.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global Blood Therapeutics In by 45,309 shares in the quarter, for a total of 395,309 shares, and has risen its stake in Nevro Corp.