Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) Holder Broadfin Capital Decreased Position by $1.01 Million; Verint Sys Com (VRNT) Holder Ami Asset Management Has Cut Stake

Ami Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Verint Sys Inc Com (VRNT) by 34.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp sold 89,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.71% . The hedge fund held 168,224 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.07 million, down from 257,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Verint Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $52.97. About 614,611 shares traded or 28.26% up from the average. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 28/05/2018 – Steven Scheer: Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group in $1 billion deal; 29/05/2018 – Verint Presents “Customer Engagement Excellence Awards” to Holland America Line and Navy Federal Credit Union; 31/05/2018 – Verint Presents Banco Votorantim and a Leading Telecommunications Company with “Customer Engagement Excellence Awards”; 10/05/2018 – Countdown to Next Week’s Verint Engage Conference in Dallas; 28/05/2018 – JERUSALEM – NSO TO REMAIN INDEPENDENT CO WITHIN VERINT; 17/04/2018 – Verint Extends Leadership in Customer Engagement with Six “CRM Service Awards” from CRM Magazine; 28/05/2018 – Verint Systems in Talks to Buy Israeli Cyber Surveillance Company NSO Group; 04/04/2018 – Verint Introduces Facial Recognition Technology Built for Real-World Environments; 28/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC SEES FY19 TOTAL REV OF $1.230 BLN WITH A RANGE OF +/- 2% AND DILUTED EPS OF $3.09 AT MIDPOINT; 07/05/2018 – Verint Addresses Digital Customer Engagement, GDPR, Automation and More During Events Throughout the Month

Broadfin Capital Llc decreased its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADMS) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc sold 144,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The hedge fund held 2.47 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.56 million, down from 2.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $166.63 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.91% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $6. About 587,943 shares traded or 78.25% up from the average. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) has declined 73.41% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ADMS News: 19/04/2018 – ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – RESULTS DEMONSTRATED THAT GOCOVRI WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED; 15/03/2018 – ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS – THE 2 POOLED PHASE 3 STUDIES SHOWED GOCOVRI-TREATED PATIENTS EXPERIENCED 41 PCT FALL IN DYSKINESIA FROM BASELINE AT WEEK 12; 19/04/2018 – Adamas Announces Final Results from the Two-Year Phase 3 Open-Label Study of GOCOVRI™ in Parkinson’s Disease Patients with Dyskinesia; 15/05/2018 – Sectoral Asset Management Buys 1.3% Position in Adamas Pharma; 26/03/2018 – Adamas Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADMS); 15/03/2018 – Adamas Announces Publication of Data Supporting the Benefits of GOCOVRI™ in Parkinson’s Disease Patients with Dyskinesia; 19/04/2018 – Adamas Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Ghost Tree Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Adamas Pharma; 10/04/2018 – Adamas Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Siteone Landscape Supp Com by 50,337 shares to 191,629 shares, valued at $10.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadridge (NYSE:BR) by 53,186 shares in the quarter, for a total of 316,989 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Allian Com.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold VRNT shares while 75 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 96.79 million shares or 65.19% more from 58.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clal Insurance Enterp Holding accumulated 1.90M shares or 2.79% of the stock. Gam Ag reported 10,779 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Glob Endowment Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.16% or 19,360 shares in its portfolio. 52 are held by Parkside Financial Bank. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Sei Investments invested 0.03% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Creative Planning stated it has 7,993 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 75,233 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn has 0% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 231,938 shares. 863,028 were accumulated by Neumeier Poma Invest Counsel Ltd Com. 500,734 are held by Wellington Mgmt Group Incorporated Llp. Moreover, Element Mgmt Lc has 0.01% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Retail Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 0% or 506,649 shares. Systematic Limited Partnership owns 97,548 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Van Eck Associates holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 20,391 shares.

More notable recent Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zscaler (ZS) to Report Q3 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on May 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Verint Systems’s (NASDAQ:VRNT) Share Price Gain of 67% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Companies Using AI to Grow – Investorplace.com” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CGS Names Steven Petruk to President of Global Outsourcing Division – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verint Has Raised Its Guidance, But It’s An Expensive Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Broadfin Capital Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $484.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L by 117,600 shares to 246,900 shares, valued at $12.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global Blood Therapeutics In by 45,309 shares in the quarter, for a total of 395,309 shares, and has risen its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:HRTX).

Analysts await Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.89 EPS, up 27.05% or $0.33 from last year’s $-1.22 per share. After $-0.90 actual EPS reported by Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.11% EPS growth.