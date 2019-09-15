Adage Capital Partners Gp Upped By $5.00 Million Its Cameco (CCJ) Stake; 0 Analysts Bullish Portland General Electric Company (POR)

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc increased Cameco Corp (CCJ) stake by 4.74% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc acquired 500,000 shares as Cameco Corp (CCJ)’s stock declined 15.61%. The Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc holds 11.04 million shares with $118.47 million value, up from 10.54M last quarter. Cameco Corp now has $3.85B valuation. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.69. About 1.99M shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 26/03/2018 – ISOENERGY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH CAMECO CORP., ORANO CANADA INC. AND JCU EXPLORATION COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 100% INTEREST IN 33 MINERAL CLAIMS; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Rev C$439M; 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Among 2 analysts covering Portland GE (NYSE:POR), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Portland GE has $52 highest and $48 lowest target. $50’s average target is -9.70% below currents $55.37 stock price. Portland GE had 7 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Sell” rating and $48 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Mizuho given on Friday, April 5. See Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) latest ratings:

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

05/04/2019 Broker: Mizuho Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $50 New Target: $52 Downgrade

28/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

21/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Sell New Target: $48 Maintain

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc decreased Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) stake by 62,606 shares to 104,594 valued at $28.80 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) stake by 27,400 shares and now owns 1.43 million shares. Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) was reduced too.

The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $55.37. About 650,952 shares traded or 19.19% up from the average. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 21.97% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q EPS 72c; 22/05/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC – ISSUES REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS SEEKING ADDITIONAL 100 AVERAGE MEGAWATTS OF RENEWABLE POWER GENERATING RE; 25/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Increases Dividend; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL BOOSTS DIV TO 36.25C FROM 34C; EST. 36C; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO SAYS REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 GUIDANCE OF $2.10 – $2.25 PER DILUTED SHARE; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $495 MLN VS $530 MLN; 08/03/2018 AutoGrid Names Nancy Covey Vice President of Marketing; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.10 TO $2.25; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N – QTRLY TOTAL RETAIL REVENUES $454 MLN VS. $506 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Puget Energy strategic suitors try for a full buyout

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 25 investors sold Portland General Electric Company shares while 105 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 80.17 million shares or 0.59% less from 80.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Susquehanna Int Gp Limited Liability Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Moreover, Hightower Advisors Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 18,027 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt invested in 674,995 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Of Vermont holds 0.06% or 12,347 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 143,581 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 1.34M were accumulated by Lord Abbett & Limited Liability Corporation. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 367,800 shares. Becker Capital Management Inc reported 338,687 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 251,584 shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 3.93M shares. Smithfield Tru Com, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,373 shares. Heartland Advisors reported 217,196 shares. First Mercantile Tru Com owns 4,441 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Clark Capital Mngmt reported 72,244 shares.