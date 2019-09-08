Adage Capital Partners Gp Raised Robert Half Intl (RHI) Holding by $3.09 Million; Valuation Declined; Fair Isaac (FICO) Valuation Rose While Profit Investment Management Cut Stake

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc increased its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (RHI) by 48.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc bought 47,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.79% . The hedge fund held 146,200 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.53 million, up from 98,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Robert Half Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $53.41. About 632,756 shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 19.65% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 19/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC RHI.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 08/05/2018 – RHI Magnesita 1Q Operating Ebita Soars on Higher Revenue, Savings; 24/04/2018 – Robert Half 1Q EPS 78c; 22/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE EXISTING FACILITIES WITH A NEW EUR 305.6 MLN 5 YEAR TERM LOAN; 22/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV – NEW TERM LOAN REPLACES EXISTING EUR 477.2 MLN SYNDICATED TERM AND REVOLVING LOAN AGREEMENT FROM JULY 2017; 24/04/2018 – Robert Half 1Q Rev $1.4B; 25/04/2018 – Protiviti Named to Fortune’s 2018 Best Workplaces in Consulting and Professional Services List; 05/04/2018 – Cybersecurity, IT Governance and Emerging Technology are Shaping IT Audit Plans in 2018, According to a New Survey from Protivi; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS 2018 HAS STARTED WELL; 23/03/2018 – Robert Half Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Profit Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 22.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profit Investment Management Llc sold 4,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 14,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94M, down from 18,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profit Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $4.58 during the last trading session, reaching $369.4. About 332,350 shares traded or 46.01% up from the average. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Eva Manolis Elected as a Director of the Company; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises Annual Forecast Following Strong 2Q Results — Market Mover; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Net $32.3M; 12/04/2018 – FICO Survey: Digital Financing for Auto Loans is Still in Its lnfancy with Only 10% Global Market Adoption; 30/04/2018 – S&P Expects Fair Isaac to Generate Strong Free Operating Cash Flow; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.38; 26/04/2018 – FICO Announces Earnings of $1.03 per Share for Second Quarter Fiscal 2018; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Adj EPS $1.54; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.38, EST. $6.15; 31/05/2018 – FICO Survey: UK Car Buyers Ready for Digital Financing – But Adoption Is Slow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold FICO shares while 96 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 21.79 million shares or 8.04% less from 23.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Fincl holds 0.01% or 17,228 shares. Atlanta Capital L L C, a Georgia-based fund reported 1.17M shares. Aspen Invest Mgmt Inc holds 2,930 shares. Hightower Advsrs Lc accumulated 7,446 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 13,289 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc has invested 0.02% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 76 shares or 0% of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt invested in 170 shares. 39,056 are held by Rmb Capital Mngmt Ltd. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Com has 10,855 shares. Sawgrass Asset Management Limited Co holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 9,100 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 5,900 shares. Cibc Ww Markets Inc invested in 2,558 shares. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Shelton Management stated it has 482 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.36 EPS, down 0.73% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.37 per share. FICO’s profit will be $37.99 million for 67.90 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual EPS reported by Fair Isaac Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.66% negative EPS growth.

