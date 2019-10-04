Adage Capital Partners Gp Position in Yum Brands (YUM) Has Cut by $1.11 Million; Medifast (MED) Stake Boosted by Smith Asset Management Group Lp

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Medifast Inc (MED) by 102.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 5,038 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.20% . The hedge fund held 9,962 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.28M, up from 4,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Medifast Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $101.25. About 257,737 shares traded. Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) has declined 34.42% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MED News: 30/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Dorchester Minerals, MEDIFAST INC, Sabra Healthcare REIT, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, I; 03/05/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $3.55 TO $3.65; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees FY Rev $350M-$360M; 03/05/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $385 MLN TO $395 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Sees 2Q Rev $99M-$102M; 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital LLC Exits Position in Medifast; 06/03/2018 Medifast 4Q EPS 60c; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Charles Connolly Will Not Stand for Reelection to Board at June Meeting; 23/04/2018 – Gatheredtable software licensed by Medifast; 06/03/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $350 MLN TO $360 MLN

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 2.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold 10,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The hedge fund held 375,068 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.51M, down from 385,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $113.68. About 1.31 million shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops II On eBay Charity; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS AVERAGE ANNUAL CAPEX BY 2021 OF ABOUT 40 MLN EUROS; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Adj EPS 90c; 09/05/2018 – Libstar makes market debut on Johannesburg bourse; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – PIZZA HUT, A DIVISION OF YUM! BRANDS, ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC DEAL; 02/05/2018 – YUM CEO GREG CREED SPEAKS ON CALL; 23/04/2018 – DJ Yum! Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YUM); 08/03/2018 – YUM BRANDS INVESTOR CONFERENCE BEGINS; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Maintains All Aspects of Full-Year Guidance; 08/03/2018 – YUM: INFLATION HELD BACK TACO BELL MARGIN LAST YR

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, down 8.65% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.04 per share. YUM’s profit will be $289.07M for 29.92 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.15% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 42 investors sold YUM shares while 264 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 220.21 million shares or 0.78% more from 218.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,339 were accumulated by Hudock Grp Lc. Nordea Inv holds 15,625 shares. Ameritas Inv reported 7,233 shares. 313,424 were reported by Ardevora Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership. Moreover, First Hawaiian Bancorp has 0.1% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Raymond James Fin Advsrs Incorporated holds 155,022 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Da Davidson & Company reported 0.07% stake. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.06% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Barrett Asset Management Ltd Liability Com owns 136 shares. Moreover, Suntrust Banks Inc has 0.03% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Ims Cap Management reported 1% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Brown Brothers Harriman Co stated it has 5,410 shares. Geode Management Limited Liability Corp owns 4.89M shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Rmb Cap Mngmt Lc reported 0.01% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Fifth Third Savings Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 327,506 shares.

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “America Is Eating Out Like Never Before, but Not Everyone’s a Winner – The Motley Fool” on September 08, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Sean Astin reprises ‘Rudy’ role in new KFC ad campaign (Video) – Louisville Business First – Louisville Business First” published on September 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “McDonald’s Is Becoming a Tech Company With Its Latest Purchase – The Motley Fool” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Yum! Brands, Inc. Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Notes Offering – Business Wire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Atlanta-based franchise group ups job fair hiring goal to 2,500 – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $40.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 21,600 shares to 164,794 shares, valued at $24.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 154,245 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.14 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX).

More notable recent Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Aurora Cannabis Closes Expanded C$360 Million (US$280 Million) Credit Facility – PRNewswire” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Aurora Cannabis Announces Sale of Remaining Shares in The Green Organic Dutchman Sale of Non-Core Holdings Raises Gross Proceeds of $86.5 Million – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Minnesota Medifast locations rebrand as Livea Weight Control Centers – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Medifast (MED) Could be a Take-Over Target, Says Analyst at DA Davidson – StreetInsider.com” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hungry For Market-Beating Returns? Add Medifast To Your Portfolio Plate – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold MED shares while 67 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 12.29 million shares or 8.50% more from 11.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Seizert Ltd Liability Co reported 0.03% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Toth Finance Advisory Corporation holds 840 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Ingalls & Snyder Lc has 0.36% invested in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) for 58,183 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.01% or 4,735 shares. Everence Mngmt holds 0.04% or 1,770 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Services Incorporated owns 0% invested in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) for 2,743 shares. Yorktown Mgmt & Incorporated owns 4,900 shares. First Manhattan has 0% invested in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) for 700 shares. Hood River Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.48% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Alps Inc invested in 2,823 shares. Macquarie Grp Incorporated invested in 0% or 2,000 shares. The Connecticut-based Ellington Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). 9,738 were reported by Pinebridge Investments L P.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91 billion and $2.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 17,481 shares to 163,638 shares, valued at $32.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 31,303 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 205,673 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).