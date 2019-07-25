Adage Capital Partners Gp Position In Ally Finl (ALLY) Was Lifted; As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Shares Rose, Yhb Investment Advisors Has Raised by $345,901 Its Position

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc increased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 12.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.74M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.83M, up from 1.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $33.67. About 2.21M shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 8.97% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 03/04/2018 – Personetics and its Customers to Discuss Al in Banking at the 2018 Retail Banking Conference; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Retail Deposits $81.7 Billion; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees Ongoing Effective Tax Rate of 23%-24%; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q-End Total Deposits $97.4 Billion; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q-End Adj Tangible Book Value $27.45/Share; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Targets 2018 Net Financing Revenue Up 3%-6%, Ex-Core OID; 23/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL – CEO, OTHER DIRECTORS OF CO CONTINUE TO RECOMMEND THAT STOCKHOLDERS VOTE FOR THE ELECTION OF HOBBS TO CO’S BOARD; 15/03/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC SEES ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 20 PCT TO 30 PCT FOR 2018 – PRESENTATION SLIDES; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Announces Agreement with Ally’s SmartAuction; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Common Shareholder Equity $30.23/Share

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 9.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc bought 1,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,019 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84M, up from 18,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $219.39. About 2.10 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 09/05/2018 – Iran deal withdrawal, other global issues risk higher oil prices – Goldman Sachs; 09/05/2018 – WALMART – J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES LLC IS ACTING AS LEAD FINANCIAL ADVISOR FOR CO; GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC ACTED AS EXCLUSIVE FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO FLIPKART; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN STILL EXAMINING CREDIT CARDS, WEALTH MANAGEMENT, RETIREMENT PRODUCTS, PERSONAL FINANCE FOR EXPANSION -CFO; 06/04/2018 – Goldman’s Ramos Says Brazil Needs to Accelerate Fiscal Adjustments (Video); 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES $6,617 MLN VS $5,487 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 08/03/2018 – KOMERCNI BANKA BKOM.PR : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO CZK 1075 FROM CZK 1050; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs appears to have found its next CEO as David Solomon named Blankfein’s top lieutenant; 17/04/2018 – Correct: Goldman Sachs 1Q Basel 3 Tier 1 Common Equity Ratio 11.1%; 12/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SAYS SOLOMON TO SERVE AS SOLE PRESIDENT & COO; 06/03/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales -0.8% In Mar 3 Wk

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $39.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 214,000 shares to 125,900 shares, valued at $14.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 67,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,500 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

