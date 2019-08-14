Adage Capital Partners Gp Maintains Stake in Bank New York Mellon (BK); Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Stock Rose While Etrade Capital Management Decreased Stake

Etrade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 17.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc sold 11,874 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 55,878 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.25 million, down from 67,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $99.22. About 1.28M shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 06/04/2018 – SURIA CAPITAL HOLDINGS BHD – CONFIRMS THAT SURIA IS NO LONGER PURSUING PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF SABAH PORTS SDN BY MMC PORTS HOLDING; 06/03/2018 MMC CORPORATION – UNIT NORTHPORT (MALAYSIA) BHD ENTERED INTO PRIVATISATION AGREEMENT WITH GOVERNMENT OF MALAYSIA AND PORT KELANG AUTHORITY; 28/05/2018 – MMC CORP 1Q REV. 1.28B RINGGIT; 02/04/2018 – MACAIRE PACE JOINS MERCER FROM WILLIS TOWERS WATSON AS WEST MARKET CEO; 08/05/2018 – Mercer’s Tracy Watts Named ‘Top 25 Consultant’ by Consulting® Magazine; 17/05/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: Basildon ex-boxing champ Terry Marsh files appeal papers over conviction for assaulting election; 05/04/2018 – Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. vs William Marsh Rice University | FWD Entered | 04/05/2018; 27/03/2018 – MARSH & MCLENNAN UNIT MERCER’S GLOBAL AUM $227B AT ’17 END; 23/05/2018 – Karolinska Institutet researcher discusses inflammation therapies at Feinstein Institute Marsh Lecture; 22/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Unit Mercer Names Jeff Black Head of North America M&A Transaction Services

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc increased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 34.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc bought 82,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The hedge fund held 322,400 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.26M, up from 239,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $43.67. About 6.08M shares traded or 16.50% up from the average. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 19/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon 1Q Investment Services Fees $1.98B; 15/03/2018 – 64EU: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 27/03/2018 – 47JE: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 15/05/2018 – 34RL: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 16/04/2018 – 10SQ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 22/03/2018 – 34LT: BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 25/04/2018 – 93SH: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 03/04/2018 – 31XU: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 29/05/2018 – BD14: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 12/03/2018 – 38LA: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

More notable recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Marsh takes next step in blockchain-powered insurance platform – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Marsh & McLennan Companies Receives Clearance from European Commission to Acquire Jardine Lloyd Thompson – Business Wire” published on March 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Marsh & McLennan Companies: A Not So Obvious Buy – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2018. More interesting news about Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For April 25, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Marsh & McLennan Companies to Webcast 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 16 – Business Wire” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Etrade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.37 billion and $3.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Relx Plc by 20,305 shares to 108,963 shares, valued at $2.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWO) by 8,682 shares in the quarter, for a total of 306,976 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa holds 7,711 shares. Hanson & Doremus Invest reported 0% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Texas-based Twin Tree Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Cutler Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corporation has 1.51% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Bessemer accumulated 0.03% or 77,113 shares. Ashfield Capital Ptnrs Llc reported 5,348 shares stake. Lmr Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership owns 2,369 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 102,620 were accumulated by Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Edgemoor Inv Advisors has 0.04% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Quantitative Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 4,200 shares. First Republic Investment stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Corp has 836,949 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Llc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Spectrum Mgmt Group owns 160 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold BK shares while 330 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 789.00 million shares or 2.96% less from 813.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btim Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Centurylink Investment Mngmt reported 29,713 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Texas-based St James Inv Lc has invested 2.95% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). 51,356 are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt. Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity Rech invested in 0.05% or 176,571 shares. Paloma Partners Management reported 237,773 shares. Webster Financial Bank N A holds 3,708 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Tower Rech Capital Llc (Trc) has invested 0.07% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Valley National Advisers Inc invested in 0.01% or 715 shares. Minneapolis Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Company has 3.26% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Northstar Gru reported 20,173 shares. Eagle Cap Management Ltd Com owns 12,000 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.03% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Ca holds 0.09% or 7,703 shares in its portfolio. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Mgmt has 1.15% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 43,291 shares.

More notable recent The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Breakfast: Stocks Hit Reverse On July’s Gains – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AMD, Apple, Chipotle, Costco, Exxon, Netflix, Qualcomm, Ulta, US Bancorp and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “David Einhorn’s Q2 Letter To Greenlight Investors Shows New Stakes In Dillards, Chemours, Scientific Games – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Bank Stocks to Buy Today – Investorplace.com” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.