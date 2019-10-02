Adage Capital Partners Gp Lowered Its Boston Properties (BXP) Holding by $1.37 Million; Bridgeway Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Blucora (BCOR) as Share Value Declined

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Blucora Inc (BCOR) by 48.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc sold 14,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.22% . The institutional investor held 15,002 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $456,000, down from 29,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Blucora Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $955.44M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.67% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $20.63. About 474,196 shares traded or 6.69% up from the average. Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) has declined 14.82% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical BCOR News: 09/05/2018 – BLUCORA INC QTRLY ADJ EPS $1.20; 09/05/2018 – Blucora Sees FY Adj EPS $1.76-Adj EPS $1.93; 15/03/2018 TaxAct Partners with Everlance, Giving Tax Pros Innovative Tools to Help Self-Employed & Contractors Save on Taxes; 09/05/2018 – BLUCORA INC BCOR.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.79 TO $0.92; 09/05/2018 – Blucora 1Q Net $45.3M; 09/05/2018 – BLUCORA INC QTRLY REVENUE $206.0 MLN VS $182.4 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Fazir Ali Joins TaxAct as Head of Product; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blucora Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BCOR); 09/05/2018 – BLUCORA SEES 2Q REV. $151.8M TO $155.6M, EST. $151.8M; 27/03/2018 – Blucora at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Mar 29

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (BXP) by 4.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold 10,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The hedge fund held 224,864 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.01 million, down from 235,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $128.68. About 623,071 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 8.91% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 15/03/2018 – Boston Properties Declares Regular Quarterly Dividends; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boston Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXP); 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Profit Rises, Reaches Deal for Santa Monica Business Park — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES SAW FY FFO/SHARE OF $6.23 – $6.36; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Boston Properties, Inc. Investors (BXP); 25/04/2018 – BXP CEO SAYS INITIAL YIELD ON SANTA MONICA BUY `MID-HIGH 3%’; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $6.32 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 Boston Bus Jrnl: Verizon’s Oath could anchor North Station office tower; 25/04/2018 – OWEN THOMAS, BOSTON PROPERTIES CEO, SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees 2Q EPS 65c-EPS 67c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 36 investors sold BXP shares while 143 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 377.98 million shares or 177.78% more from 136.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 179,685 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd stated it has 4,756 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Asset Mgmt One Company owns 376,964 shares. Moreover, Virginia Retirement System Et Al has 0.17% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 111,328 shares. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability (Trc) invested in 0.04% or 4,551 shares. Guardian Life Co Of America stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd has 0% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 27,359 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Kentucky Retirement Insurance Tru Fund reported 3,222 shares. Cleararc Capital accumulated 2,306 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Apg Asset Management Nv invested in 0.01% or 49,415 shares. 6,600 were reported by Westwood Mngmt Il. Heitman Real Est Securities Limited Co owns 451,830 shares. 5,109 were accumulated by Mirae Asset Glob Invs Limited.

Analysts await Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, up 7.32% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.64 per share. BXP’s profit will be $272.04 million for 18.28 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.79 actual earnings per share reported by Boston Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.68% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Boston Properties Announces First Quarter 2019 Results; Reports EPS of $0.63 and FFO Per Share of $1.72 – Business Wire” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why You Shouldn’t Buy 3.1%-Yielding Boston Properties – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boston Properties acquires property for $106M – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Boston Properties Prices $700.0 Million Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes – Business Wire” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $40.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 655,300 shares to 822,176 shares, valued at $40.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 513,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.85M shares, and has risen its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).

Analysts await Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.31 EPS, down 82.35% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.17 per share. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Blucora, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -139.24% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Blucora Closes Acquisition of 1st Global Nasdaq:BCOR – GlobeNewswire” on May 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Technology – Top 5 Gainers / Losers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Blucora to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Wednesday, August 7, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Blucora (BCOR) Tops Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “48 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 16, 2019.