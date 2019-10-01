Adage Capital Partners Gp Lowered Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Holding by $1.89 Million; Foothills Asset Management LTD Upped Its United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) Holding by $1.66 Million

Foothills Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) by 95.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foothills Asset Management Ltd bought 16,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 33,034 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.41M, up from 16,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $119.82. About 2.34 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 23/04/2018 – UPS Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 20/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Expands Marketplace Shipping Platform by Adding Houzz and Pricefalls Marketplace; 16/04/2018 – UPS – APPOINTED GEORGE WILLIS TO POSITION OF PRESIDENT OF U.S. OPERATIONS, EFFECTIVE MAY 1; 23/05/2018 – RBA Gov: History Shows China-Style Debt Build-Ups End Badly; 15/03/2018 – SEMIRARA MINING AND POWER CORPORATION SCC.PS – UPS CAPITAL SPENDING BUDGET TO 13 BILLION PESOS; 24/05/2018 – JCDECAUX: JCDECAUX PUTS START-UPS AT HEART OF OFFER AT VIVA; 26/04/2018 – UPS Bond Trading Jumps to More Than Twice Average; 26/04/2018 – UPS TO HOST CONFERENCE IN FEW MONTHS ON TRANSFORMATION PROGRAM; 24/05/2018 – Russian AgroTech Start-Ups Will Get Acquainted With France

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold 3,616 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The hedge fund held 180,015 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $94.43 million, down from 183,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $6.2 during the last trading session, reaching $539.93. About 337,248 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE CLIMBS 6% POST-MARKET AS 1Q RESULTS BEAT ESTIMATES; 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc | da vinci xi surgical system, da vinci x | K173842 | 04/23/2018 |; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Rev $848M; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44; 18/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q EPS $2.44; 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Net $288M; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44, EST. $2.07

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fiera Capital reported 4,052 shares. 10 holds 102,995 shares. Capital Advisors Limited Limited Liability invested in 297 shares. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.16% or 1.90M shares. Fort Washington Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 56,381 shares. Dakota Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia Tru owns 34,702 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.24% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Qci Asset Ny has 0.99% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 100,760 shares. Financial Counselors holds 59,960 shares. 169,876 are held by Citadel Ltd. Edmp has invested 1.29% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Texas Yale Cap invested in 0.65% or 84,681 shares. Utah Retirement owns 0.26% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 131,918 shares. Keating Counselors reported 41,147 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 68 investors sold ISRG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 96.46 million shares or 0.41% more from 96.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Illinois-based Prudential Public Limited Co has invested 0% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Alpha Cubed Investments Lc holds 6,710 shares. 780 were accumulated by Tiemann Investment Advisors Ltd Llc. Lpl Fincl Ltd Llc invested in 24,990 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma holds 521 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Com holds 0.18% or 2,182 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 190,568 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt holds 62,302 shares. 1,275 are held by Welch Forbes Ltd Liability. Epoch Inv holds 6,770 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 3,449 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 0.25% or 79,633 shares. Stratos Wealth Ltd has invested 0.01% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Vanguard owns 8.83M shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Jane Street Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 21,323 shares in its portfolio.

Since July 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.65 million activity.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $40.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xerox Corp by 12,700 shares to 977,900 shares, valued at $34.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Logicbio Therapeutics Inc by 390,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.30 million shares, and has risen its stake in Abeona Therapeutics Inc.