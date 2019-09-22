Adage Capital Partners Gp Lowered By $401,375 Its Mylan N V (MYL) Position; Mastrapasqua Asset Management Has Lowered Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc decreased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 3.54% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc sold 2,567 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc holds 70,033 shares with $9.78 million value, down from 72,600 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $238.27B valuation. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.17 million shares traded or 188.90% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/05/2018 – Lasseter Could Return in a Creative Capacity, With Fewer Management Responsibilities; 02/05/2018 – Disney is chomping into the food industry with a digital channel called ‘Disney Eats.’; 30/05/2018 – MICHAEL JACKSON’S ESTATE FILES SUIT VS DISNEY, ABC NETWORK; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch offers to sell Sky News to Disney to win pay-TV prize; 08/05/2018 – Suzanne Barlyn: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources @LianaBaker; 14/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Walt Disney Co. announces reorganization, names parks chief to take over consumer products, names Kevin; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS ACQUIRING SKY IS A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO BUY AN EXCEPTIONAL BRAND; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney and is now biggest pure media company in the world by market value; 12/04/2018 – New, Re-lmagined ESPN App — with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service — Launches to Sports Fans Today; 30/05/2018 – Date Set for 21st Century Fox Shareholders to Vote on Disney Deal

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc decreased Mylan N V (MYL) stake by 3.48% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold 21,125 shares as Mylan N V (MYL)’s stock declined 22.79%. The Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc holds 585,871 shares with $11.16M value, down from 606,996 last quarter. Mylan N V now has $10.83B valuation. It closed at $21 lastly. It is down 42.99% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners With Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Acquires Exclusive License to Commercialize in Europe; 25/04/2018 – GLAXO 1Q ADVAIR REV. GBP566M, EST. GBP586.6M; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – UNDER AGREEMENT TERMS CO TO BE RESPONSIBLE FOR SALES ACTIVITY OF PRODUCT IN EUROPEAN COUNTRIES; 06/03/2018 – MYLAN NV MYL.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $39; 09/05/2018 – FDA says manufacturing delays are constraining EpiPen supply; 28/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Mylan $1.5b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 02/05/2018 – Migdal Insurance Adds Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF, Cuts Mylan: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Copaxone Declines: MS; 14/05/2018 – Advair ( fluticasone propionate + salmeterol ; GlaxoSmithKline) Drug Overview 2018: A Fixed-Dose Combination of an lnhaled Corticosteroid and a Long-Acting Beta 2 Agonist – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Among 4 analysts covering Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Mylan has $2700 highest and $2200 lowest target. $25’s average target is 19.05% above currents $21 stock price. Mylan had 6 analyst reports since April 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, July 30 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Thursday, September 12. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, May 8.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc increased Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (NYSE:PEG) stake by 168,300 shares to 2.63M valued at $154.72 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Sl Green Rlty Corp (NYSE:SLG) stake by 131,043 shares and now owns 169,400 shares. Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) was raised too.

Analysts await Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.15 EPS, down 8.00% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.25 per share. MYL’s profit will be $593.24M for 4.57 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Mylan N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manchester Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 13,600 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs invested in 42,191 shares. Ironwood Financial Ltd Llc stated it has 320 shares. Mogy Joel R Counsel owns 2.35% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 129,194 shares. St Germain D J Co holds 128,363 shares or 1.95% of its portfolio. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.94% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Timessquare Cap Mngmt Ltd Com reported 0.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Livingston Asset Mgmt Company (Operating As Southport Cap Management) holds 0.85% or 13,453 shares. Botty Invsts Lc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fayerweather Charles invested 1.88% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Headinvest Lc stated it has 0.09% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mairs Inc accumulated 1.79M shares. Financial Bank Of The West holds 0.44% or 27,043 shares in its portfolio. Covington Inv Advsrs Incorporated owns 35,234 shares for 1.6% of their portfolio. Horrell Mngmt owns 0% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 46 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.56’s average target is 16.85% above currents $132.27 stock price. Walt Disney had 24 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Monday, May 6. UBS has “Buy” rating and $16500 target. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. As per Thursday, June 13, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Imperial Capital downgraded The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Monday, June 17. Imperial Capital has “In-Line” rating and $14700 target. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, May 8 with “Buy”. Imperial Capital maintained the shares of DIS in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Thursday, April 4. Bank of America maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Tuesday, April 23 with “Buy” rating. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “In-Line” rating given on Tuesday, August 20 by Imperial Capital. Citigroup maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Thursday, May 16. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $16100 target.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.62 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

