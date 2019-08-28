Adage Capital Partners Gp Increased Stake in Synovus Finl (SNV) by $13.60 Million as Market Value Rose; Evertec (EVTC) Valuation Rose While Wells Fargo & Company Decreased by $3.89 Million Its Stake

Wells Fargo & Company decreased its stake in Evertec Inc (EVTC) by 53.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company sold 144,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.50% . The institutional investor held 126,090 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51M, down from 270,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Evertec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $34.97. About 200,602 shares traded. EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) has risen 35.97% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.97% the S&P500. Some Historical EVTC News: 04/04/2018 – Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest; 01/05/2018 – Evertec 1Q EPS 31c; 01/05/2018 – Evertec Sees 2018 EPS $1.51-EPS $1.66

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc increased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) by 800% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The hedge fund held 450,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.46M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $34.97. About 394,024 shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME GROWTH OF 11 PCT TO 13 PCT- SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Rev $341.3M; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 AVG. LOAN GROWTH 4% TO 6%; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.78%, EST. 3.73%; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 SHARE BUYBACKS UP TO $150M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q EPS 4c

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $335.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc (Prn) by 31.35M shares to 33.07 million shares, valued at $131.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 194,691 shares in the quarter, for a total of 740,782 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XES).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold EVTC shares while 68 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 53.48 million shares or 3.38% less from 55.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset has invested 0.05% in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Numerixs Invest Tech stated it has 3,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Zacks Investment reported 0.02% of its portfolio in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Kbc Grp Inc Inc Nv has 0.02% invested in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 171,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Chicago Equity Prtn, a Illinois-based fund reported 42,980 shares. Tower Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) invested 0.01% in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Keybank Association Oh owns 15,644 shares. 8,356 were accumulated by Proshare Ltd Limited Liability Company. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc reported 75 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Martingale Asset Management Lp owns 326,789 shares. Us Bancorp De invested in 0% or 57 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability reported 14,702 shares. Qs Investors stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC).

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $39.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 89,562 shares to 542,386 shares, valued at $24.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 77,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 822,100 shares, and cut its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd.