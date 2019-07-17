Adage Capital Partners Gp Increased Its Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Holding by $17.98 Million; Shares Rose; Unifirst (UNF) Holding Has Boosted by River Road Asset Management Llc

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc increased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 13.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc bought 152,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.32 million shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $156.62M, up from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.18B market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $137.63. About 1.12 million shares traded or 14.44% up from the average. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 2.36% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT OPERATING AND MAINTENANCE CAPITAL SPENDING FOR 2018 OF APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 11/05/2018 – RL10 Engine to Power ULA’s New Vulcan Centaur Upper Stage; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO VMC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Cont Ops EPS 40c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Vulcan Materials Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMC); 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Vulcan Materials; 17/04/2018 – Vulcan Announces First Quarter Conference Call; 16/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS- ON MARCH 13, UNIT RECEIVED DANGER ORDER ISSUED BY THE MINE SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION AT ITS CALERA QUARRY IN CALERA, ALABAMA; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO VMC.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 TO $4.65 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 03/04/2018 – STRATASYS REPORTS FORMATION OF VULCAN LABS,

River Road Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Unifirst Corporation (UNF) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc bought 8,804 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 277,530 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.60M, up from 268,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Unifirst Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $185.57. About 85,703 shares traded. UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) has declined 7.04% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical UNF News: 03/04/2018 – UniFirst Declares Regular Cash Dividends; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst 2Q Rev $419.3M; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST SEES FY EPS $7.45 TO $7.65, EST. $5.52; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST SEES FY REV. $1.66B TO $1.67B, EST. $1.65B; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST CORP – TAX REFORM & $146.0 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE ANTICIPATED TO RESULT IN ESTIMATED $0.15 INCREASE TO 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 28/03/2018 UNIFIRST 2Q EPS $2.85; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST CORP UNF.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.66 BLN TO $1.67 BLN; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst: Repurchased Combined $146.0 M in a Private Transaction With the Croatti Family at a Per Shr Price of $124.00; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst 2Q Net $58.4M; 29/05/2018 – The New UniFirst No. 24 Car Driven by NASCAR Phenom William Byron Makes its Debut at Pocono Raceway on June 3

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $39.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 33,800 shares to 519,300 shares, valued at $16.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2,544 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,663 shares, and cut its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $832,042 activity. $788,405 worth of stock was sold by The Ronald D Croatti Trust – 1993 on Monday, February 11.

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26 billion and $4.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 23,863 shares to 636,108 shares, valued at $47.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Interpublic Group Of Companies (NYSE:IPG) by 84,488 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.80 million shares, and cut its stake in Genworth Financial Inc. Class (NYSE:GNW).

