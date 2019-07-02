Adage Capital Partners Gp Holds Holding in Assurant (AIZ); Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Has Cut Its Stake in Amgen (Call) (AMGN) by $2.45 Million

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (Call) (AMGN) by 99.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc sold 12,878 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 100 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19,000, down from 12,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $186.35. About 1.67 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 23/05/2018 – Amgen Enters Groundbreaking Collaboration To Improve Symptom Management During Cancer Treatment; 29/03/2018 – FDA SAYS GRANTED APPROVAL OF BLINCYTO TO AMGEN; 10/03/2018 – REG-Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need; 24/04/2018 – Amgen Sees FY Adj EPS $12.80-Adj EPS $13.70; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Express Scripts Selected Praluent as Exclusive PCSK9 Inhibitor Therapy on Its National Preferred Formulary as of July 1, 2018; 06/03/2018 – AMGEN SAYS PRELIMINARY PRORATION FACTOR ABOUT 95.9%; 29/03/2018 – Amgen: BLINCYTO Is Only FDA Approved Therapy for Minimal Residual Disease; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q Net $2.3; 29/03/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 125557 Company: AMGEN; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc increased its stake in Assurant Inc (AIZ) by 22.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc bought 102,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.31% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 552,040 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.39 million, up from 449,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Assurant Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.70B market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $108.99. About 627,905 shares traded or 6.46% up from the average. Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) has risen 9.60% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AIZ News: 18/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Assurant CLO II, Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Assurant Commercial Mortgage Trust 2016-1; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes Issued By Assurant Clo Ii, Ltd; 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT INC SAYS CURRENTLY BELIEVES SHARE REPURCHASE IN 2018 IS “UNLIKELY” BUT WILL REVISIT POST-CLOSING OF TWG HOLDINGS DEAL AS APPROPRIATE; 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,638.6 MLN VS $1,551.5 MLN; 04/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Assurant, Inc.’s Core Life/Health Subsidiaries; 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT TARGETS OPER EPS GROWTH BEYOND 2018; 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT 1Q REV. $1.64B, EST. $1.57B (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns ratings to six classes of notes issued by Assurant CLO Il, Ltd; 19/04/2018 – Assurant, Good360 Launch New Technology Reuse Program

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Inv Management Company invested in 0.43% or 80,315 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc accumulated 46,013 shares. 44,318 were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Com Ltd. Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv accumulated 8,550 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Rech Incorporated accumulated 475,521 shares. Clark Capital Management Grp accumulated 99,326 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Argent Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 4,230 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Limited Liability Company reported 0.57% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Fifth Third Fincl Bank holds 0.58% or 475,356 shares in its portfolio. Opus Point Ptnrs holds 0.32% or 1,242 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Fincl invested in 534,894 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Greenleaf has 12,588 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems invested 0.35% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Assetmark has invested 0.01% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.59 earnings per share, down 6.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $3.83 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.19 billion for 12.98 P/E if the $3.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.56 actual earnings per share reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $295.66 million and $236.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB) by 9,927 shares to 11,327 shares, valued at $432,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boot Alliance Inc by 14,335 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,235 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold AIZ shares while 79 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 54.06 million shares or 2.91% less from 55.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invests owns 16,214 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Llc owns 105 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) for 8,802 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Corporation invested in 146,358 shares. 60,283 were accumulated by Engineers Gate Manager L P. Advisory Ntwk Llc holds 3,783 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 10 shares or 0% of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc stated it has 8,807 shares. 27,364 were reported by Fj Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. 458,445 are held by Aqr Limited Liability Com. Fmr Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) for 2.41 million shares. Lyrical Asset Limited Partnership accumulated 1.90 million shares. Victory Capital Mgmt Inc reported 103,683 shares stake. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc holds 0% or 36 shares in its portfolio. Weiss Multi holds 100,000 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $772.36 million activity.