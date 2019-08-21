Adage Capital Partners Gp Holding in Costco Whsl New (COST) Cut by $66.75 Million as Shares Rose; As Trinity Inds (TRN) Valuation Declined, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Trimmed Its Holding by $7.49 Million

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 51.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold 275,846 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The hedge fund held 259,898 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.93M, down from 535,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $275.45. About 308,036 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 17/05/2018 – lnstacart faces new challenge with Kroger/Ocado tie-up; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Health Care Value and Innovation; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q EPS $1.59, EST. $1.49; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 08/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Costco Earnings Headline; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 31/03/2018 – Boxed, often dubbed the “Costco for millennials,” sells and delivers a range of goods including sparkling water, chips, cookies and toilet paper in bulk; 09/04/2018 – Boxed, the Costco for millennials, is launching a free-shipping membership program – and it has one big advantage over Amazon Prime; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS NET SALES OF $10.81 BLN FOR RETAIL MONTH OF APRIL, FOUR WEEKS ENDED MAY 6, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 13.1 PERCENT

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (TRN) by 19.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp sold 356,811 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.47% . The hedge fund held 1.50 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.65 million, down from 1.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Trinity Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $17.11. About 60,631 shares traded. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 27.17% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 17/04/2018 – Trinity Oaks Wines and Trees for the Future Nonprofit Celebrate 10 Years of Partnership this Earth Day; 08/03/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Industries 1Q Rev $174.6M; 07/05/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES – SEES FY 2018 TOTAL COMPANY EPS, EXCLUDING SPIN-OFF TRANSACTION COSTS ABOUT $1.20 TO $1.40; 11/04/2018 – TRINITY MIRROR PLC TNI.L CMA DEADLINE FOR INITIAL DECISION IS 7 JUNE 2018; 21/05/2018 – REG-TRINITY FINANCING PLC Doc re. Financial statements and Annual reports; 23/04/2018 – BRITISH MEDIA MINISTER SAYS MINDED TO ISSUE A PUBLIC INTERVENTION NOTICE ON TRINITY MIRROR’S TNI.L ACQUISITION OF NORTHERN & SHELL ASSETS; 01/05/2018 – U.K. Government Refers Trinity Mirror-Northern Shell Deal to Regulators; 23/04/2018 – Trinity Mirror Purchase of Express to Get Another U.K. Review; 11/04/2018 – UK’S CMA HAS LAUNCHED AN INITIAL INVESTIGATION INTO COMPLETED TRINITY MIRROR/EXPRESS MERGER

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $39.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 3,400 shares to 449,531 shares, valued at $73.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B) by 8,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 206,232 shares, and has risen its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS).

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 27.22 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 37 investors sold TRN shares while 112 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 110.07 million shares or 6.79% less from 118.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 10.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.39 per share. TRN’s profit will be $44.78M for 12.22 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Trinity Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.69% EPS growth.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $12.69 million activity.

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34B and $1.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in L3 Technologies Inc by 79,698 shares to 84,154 shares, valued at $17.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equitrans Midstream Corporat by 187,793 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.64M shares, and has risen its stake in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI).

