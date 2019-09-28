Adage Capital Partners Gp Has Upped By $14.48 Million Its Cenovus Energy (CVE) Stake; Coffee Holding Co (JVA) Sentiment Is 0.92

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc increased Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) stake by 3620% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc acquired 1.81M shares as Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE)’s stock declined 1.17%. The Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc holds 1.86M shares with $16.41M value, up from 50,000 last quarter. Cenovus Energy Inc now has $11.81 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.61. About 4.78M shares traded or 30.79% up from the average. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 7.85% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 05/04/2018 – CENOVUS NAMES JONATHAN MCKENZIE AS CFO; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Cenovus seeks partner for C$1.3 billion Narrows Lake project; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS RAMPED OIL SANDS PRODUCTION BACK UP IN LATE MARCH; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS SEES RAIL DEAL HAPPENING IN FOURTH QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS – CONTINUES TO REVIEW POTENTIAL DIVESTITURES OF NON-CORE ASSETS IN DEEP BASIN; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS EXPECTS ADDITIONAL DIVESTITURES IN 2018; 16/03/2018 – Cenovus seeks partner for C$1.3 bln Narrows Lake project; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS WILL BE MORE CONSERVATIVE ON HEDGING PROGRAMS; 23/03/2018 – Andrew: Cenovus seeks partner for C$1.3 billion Narrows Lake project; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ACTIVELY NEGOTIATING WITH RAIL PROVIDERS TO MOVE OIL

Coffee Holding Co Inc (JVA) investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. It’s down -1.58, from 2.5 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 11 hedge funds started new and increased positions, while 12 sold and decreased their holdings in Coffee Holding Co Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 1.58 million shares, down from 1.60 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Coffee Holding Co Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 6 Increased: 9 New Position: 2.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc decreased Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR) stake by 10,000 shares to 50,400 valued at $6.87 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) stake by 440,700 shares and now owns 797,690 shares. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) was reduced too.

More notable recent Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Microsoft, Tesla And Xilinx – Seeking Alpha” on September 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cenovus Energy Cash Flow Cascade Continues – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oil shippers vent over Enbridge’s proposed Mainline overhaul – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Norfolk Southern elects Claude Mongeau to board of directors – Atlanta Business Chronicle – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “5 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Canada, Australia, England, and China. The company has market cap of $21.94 million. The firm offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as to coffee shop operators. It has a 75.77 P/E ratio. It also roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels.

Ancora Advisors Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. for 242,122 shares. Acadian Asset Management Llc owns 69,667 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bailard Inc. has 0% invested in the company for 11,503 shares. The New York-based Blackrock Inc. has invested 0% in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 20,000 shares.

The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.94. About 4,747 shares traded. Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (JVA) has declined 26.02% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.02% the S&P500. Some Historical JVA News: 07/03/2018 Coffee Holding Co., Inc. Reports Results for Three Months Ended January 31, 2018; 24/04/2018 – COFFEE HOLDING JOINT VENTURE ACQUIRES STEEP N BREW COFFEE COMPANY; 27/03/2018 – COFFEE HOLDING- ON MARCH 23, CO, UNIT AMENDED THE AMENDED & RESTATED LOAN & SECURITY AGREEMENT DATED APRIL 25, 2017; 07/03/2018 – COFFEE HOLDING CO INC JVA.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.07; 07/03/2018 – COFFEE HOLDING CO INC JVA.O QUARTERLY SALES ROSE 12.5 PCT TO $22.08 MLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Coffee Holding Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JVA); 07/03/2018 – Coffee Holding Co 4Q EPS 7c; 24/04/2018 – COFFEE HOLDING CO INC – GENERATIONS INTENDS TO INCORPORATE INFRASTRUCTURE OF STEEP N BREW INTO EXISTING BUSINESS MODEL OF GENERATIONS; 24/04/2018 – COFFEE HOLDING JV BUYS STEEP N BREW COFFEE CO; 27/03/2018 – COFFEE HOLDING – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR NEW LOAN MATURITY DATE OF MARCH 31, 2020

More notable recent Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Coffee Holding (NASDAQ:JVA) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Coffee Holding Co., Inc. Reports Year End Results – GlobeNewswire” on January 29, 2019. More interesting news about Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Coffee Holding Co., Inc. Reports Results for Three and Six Months Ended April 30, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Coffee Holding Company: A Java Jolt On Steroids – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 11, 2019.