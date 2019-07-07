Adage Capital Partners Gp Has Trimmed Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Position By $14.58 Million; Rothschild Asset Management Has Increased Tyson Foods (TSN) Stake

Rothschild Asset Management Inc increased Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) stake by 1.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rothschild Asset Management Inc acquired 11,210 shares as Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)’s stock rose 35.51%. The Rothschild Asset Management Inc holds 963,032 shares with $66.86 million value, up from 951,822 last quarter. Tyson Foods Inc now has $30.15B valuation. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $82.63. About 1.76M shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 21.62% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – TYSON CEO TOM HAYES COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – QTRLY SALES $9,773 MLN VS $9,083 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 07/05/2018 – Tyson: Majority of Chg Increase Expected to Be Incurred in FY19; 09/05/2018 – Cargill, Tyson Are Said to Be Interested in Keystone Foods; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Prepard Foods Adjusted Operating Margin About 11%; 11/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Tyson CTO Rewiring 83-Year-Old Food Giant; 16/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS CEO SAYS 2019 TO BE `ANOTHER GROWTH YEAR’; 02/04/2018 – Tyson Slides Most in 10 Months as China Tariff Spurs Export Woes; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods 2Q EPS 85c; 02/05/2018 – Tyson Ventures Announces Investment in Future Meat Technologies

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc decreased Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) stake by 9.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold 113,019 shares as Lilly Eli & Co (LLY)’s stock declined 3.37%. The Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc holds 1.08 million shares with $140.16M value, down from 1.19 million last quarter. Lilly Eli & Co now has $109.53 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.40% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $112.82. About 2.44M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 39.18% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 19/04/2018 – FDA STAFF – LILLY HAS NOT FULLY EVALUATED A SAFE AND EFFECTIVE DOSE OF BARICITINIB FOR TREATMENT OF RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS AND SO COMPLETE RESPONSE WOULD BE ISSUED; 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 20/03/2018 – IGNORE:NOVO RESULTS FROM SEMAGLUTIDE STUDY PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 14/03/2018 – VALEANT GETS HEALTH CANADA APPROVAL OF SILIQ PLAQUE PSORIASIS; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Opdivo® (nivolumab) + Yervoy® (ipilimumab) Combination as First-Line Treatment for; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal Impairment; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS ONCOLOGY LAUNCHES HAVE BEEN CHALLENGING, UNDERESTIMATED CHALLENGE FOR KISQUALI IN US; 24/05/2018 – NOVO CEO SAYS ORAL SEMAGLUTIDE PRICE WILL BE `COMPETITIVE’; 21/04/2018 – DJ Eli Lilly and Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LLY)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold TSN shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Denali Advisors Limited holds 2.53% or 242,900 shares in its portfolio. Twin Tree Mngmt LP reported 38,223 shares. Profund Advsr Limited, Maryland-based fund reported 4,743 shares. Principal Fincl Group Inc invested in 1.98 million shares. Johnson Invest Counsel owns 4,014 shares. Qs Ltd Co holds 61,588 shares. Sawgrass Asset Lc owns 5,450 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 0.75% or 82,473 shares. First Personal Serv owns 947 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 8,440 shares. 150 are held by M&R Cap Mngmt. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 30,595 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Trust Of Vermont stated it has 101 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Interstate Bancorporation holds 53 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of The West, a California-based fund reported 54,489 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Tyson Foods had 10 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, April 17. The company was upgraded on Thursday, January 10 by Vertical Group. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”.

Among 8 analysts covering Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Eli Lilly had 15 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan initiated Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Citigroup. BMO Capital Markets maintained Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) rating on Friday, March 1. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $134 target. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Hold”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by BMO Capital Markets. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $143 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of LLY in report on Friday, March 22 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was initiated on Wednesday, March 20 by UBS.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 9 insider sales for $151.46 million activity. 426 shares valued at $50,281 were bought by Smiley Joshua L on Wednesday, June 5. LILLY ENDOWMENT INC sold $25.35 million worth of stock. $480,000 worth of stock was sold by Zulueta Alfonso G on Thursday, January 31.

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 2.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.5 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.43 billion for 19.19 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual EPS reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.