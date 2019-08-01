Adage Capital Partners Gp Has Trimmed Its Gartner (IT) Holding by $3.67 Million; Stock Price Declined; Brinks Co (BCO) Shareholder Brahman Capital Decreased Its Position as Share Value Rose

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc decreased its stake in Gartner Inc (IT) by 21.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold 24,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.96% . The hedge fund held 86,450 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.11 million, down from 110,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Gartner Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $138.89. About 351,702 shares traded. Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) has risen 3.37% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical IT News: 14/05/2018 – Media Alert: Gartner Announces Digital Marketing Conference 2018; 25/04/2018 – Oracle Named a Leader Again in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service; 23/05/2018 – Serendipity Labs Coworking Included in CEB is now Gartner New Report, “Integrating Co-Working into Real Estate Portfolio Strategy”; 08/05/2018 – GARTNER 1Q ADJ EPS 72C, EST. 58C; 20/04/2018 – SnapLogic Named a Leader in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service; 31/05/2018 – Arundo Analytics Named a Cool Vendor in Gartner 2018 Cool Vendors in IoT Analytics Report; 16/05/2018 – CloudJumper Mentioned in 2018 Gartner Unified Workspaces “Cool Vendors” Report; 23/05/2018 – Scandit Listed as a 2018 Cool Vendor in Gartner Report ‘Cool Vendors in Mobile and Wireless’; 08/05/2018 – Sailthru Named to Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for the Multichannel Marketing Hubs; 14/05/2018 – Tinyclues Named in Gartner’s 2018 Cool Vendors in Multichannel Marketing

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Brinks Co (BCO) by 33.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 350,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.39% . The hedge fund held 690,680 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.08 million, down from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Brinks Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $91.13. About 136,739 shares traded. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 13.98% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO BCO.N – BRINK’S AFFIRMED ITS 2018 NON-GAAP GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUES OF $3,450 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Brink’s at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Françoise Hardy, a French National Treasure, Is Back from the Brink; 18/03/2018 – Facebook Post Pushes Norway Government to the Brink of Collapse; 31/05/2018 – Brink’s Co Expects to Invest $50M in Cap Expenditures Over Three Years to Support Branch Rationalization and the Integration of Dunbar’s Fleet; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS CO – FULL INTEGRATION AND SYNERGIES ARE EXPECTED TO BE ACHIEVED OVER THREE YEARS FROM DEAL, WITH MAJORITY ACHIEVED BY THE END OF SECOND YEAR; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO BCO.N QTRLY REVENUE $879 MLN , UP 12%; 03/05/2018 – Brink’s Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co Expects to Invest $800M in New Acquisitions Between Now and the End of 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold IT shares while 123 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 87.48 million shares or 1.86% less from 89.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 78,931 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Farmers Merchants Invs Incorporated, Nebraska-based fund reported 39 shares. Horizon Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 1,374 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Lc invested in 0.31% or 223,982 shares. Gulf Intll Fincl Bank (Uk) Ltd reported 20,496 shares. City Com accumulated 35 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Nordea Investment Mngmt has 0% invested in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) for 4,707 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Comm has invested 0.01% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Old Natl National Bank & Trust In holds 1,757 shares. 1,975 were accumulated by Legacy Private Trust. Franklin Resources Incorporated has 0% invested in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Geode Capital Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1.20M shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company holds 46 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amp Cap Ltd owns 61,752 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na invested in 0.08% or 110,745 shares.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $39.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 313,300 shares to 610,100 shares, valued at $47.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 527,201 shares, and has risen its stake in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $2.25 million activity.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 sale for $190,220 activity. 3,000 The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) shares with value of $217,170 were bought by DOMANICO RONALD JAMES. On Friday, February 8 Zukerman Amit sold $756,200 worth of The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) or 10,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold BCO shares while 67 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 48.94 million shares or 0.63% less from 49.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Management Group Inc Inc Llp reported 1.73 million shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.05% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Zuckerman Investment Lc reported 159,117 shares or 2.84% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory Inc has invested 0% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). 501,785 were reported by Lazard Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company. Citigroup Inc reported 13,943 shares stake. Arizona State Retirement Systems has 35,648 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Kerrisdale Advisers Lc holds 188,062 shares or 2.74% of its portfolio. 23 were accumulated by Cornerstone. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 118 shares. Bridgewater Associates Lp invested in 0.01% or 11,168 shares. Voya Management Lc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) for 541,490 shares. International Group Inc holds 0.04% or 130,222 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 8,209 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Swiss Bankshares has invested 0.01% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO).