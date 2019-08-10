Adage Capital Partners Gp Has Trimmed Citrix Sys (CTXS) Position; FR LII (FRLI) SI Decreased By 21.2%

FR LII INC (OTCMKTS:FRLI) had a decrease of 21.2% in short interest. FRLI’s SI was 147,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 21.2% from 187,700 shares previously. With 241,500 avg volume, 1 days are for FR LII INC (OTCMKTS:FRLI)’s short sellers to cover FRLI’s short positions. The stock increased 2.56% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4. About 5,306 shares traded. FrÃ©lii, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRLI) has 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc decreased Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) stake by 42.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold 67,500 shares as Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS)’s stock declined 6.49%. The Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc holds 91,500 shares with $9.12 million value, down from 159,000 last quarter. Citrix Sys Inc now has $12.11B valuation. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $91.98. About 1.77 million shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 08/05/2018 – Citrix Unveils lndustry’s First Digital Workspace to Unify and Secure all Apps and Content for all Devices; 26/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $93; 08/05/2018 – Flexxible IT Accelerates Citrix Cloud Adoption in Collaboration with Hewlett Packard Enterprise; 26/04/2018 – 01 COMMUNIQUE PROVIDES AN UPDATE IN ITS PATENT LITIGATION WITH CITRIX; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Cloud Solutions Propels WAGO Factories into the Future; 12/03/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS AMENDED BYLAWS TO IMPLEMENT PROXY ACCESS; 29/05/2018 – Citrix at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – StorMagic Launches First Edge Appliance Designed to Seamlessly Support Citrix Cloud Services; 12/03/2018 – Citrix Systems Amends Bylaws to Implement Proxy Access; 18/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : BAIRD RAISES PRICE TARGE TO $110 FROM $100

FrÃ©lii, Inc. focuses on launching a Web subscription service providing personalized nutrition and wellness plans through its Website, frelii.com. The company has market cap of $16.54 million. It offers lab diagnostics kits, compounded pharmaceuticals, and nutritional and vitamin supplements. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Vican Resources, Inc. and changed its name to FrÃ©lii, Inc. in March 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 140.26 million shares or 15.31% more from 121.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Long Island Investors Ltd Liability stated it has 0.03% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas invested in 930,359 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt stated it has 37,328 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Cadence Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% or 14,272 shares. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Ltd holds 0.41% or 8,189 shares in its portfolio. Guinness Asset Limited holds 0% or 160 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company owns 31,783 shares. Pnc Financial Gp owns 12,833 shares. Amica Retiree Med Tru accumulated 1,388 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Baystate Wealth Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 10 shares. Everence Capital Mgmt stated it has 3,452 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Cambridge Research Advsrs Inc accumulated 12,958 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 8,875 are held by Investment House Ltd Liability Corp. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 57,151 shares. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership stated it has 58,561 shares.

Analysts await Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.96 earnings per share, down 7.69% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.04 per share. CTXS’s profit will be $126.38M for 23.95 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Citrix Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc increased Evergy Inc stake by 1.16M shares to 1.50 million valued at $87.27 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc (NYSE:HII) stake by 244,324 shares and now owns 467,573 shares. First Hawaiian Inc was raised too.