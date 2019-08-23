Adage Capital Partners Gp Has Raised Position in Air Prods & Chems (APD) as Share Value Rose; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Gofen & Glossberg Has Decreased Its Stake by $337,120

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 1.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc bought 3,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The hedge fund held 275,381 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.59 million, up from 271,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $3.26 during the last trading session, reaching $222.02. About 290,734 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Adj EPS $1.71; 16/04/2018 – Air Products Announces North America Price Increase for Liquid Argon; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at Chi; 24/04/2018 – Alternet Systems Enters $9 Billion Electric Vehicle Market With Patented Technology Forbes Describes as Essential; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $182 FROM $181 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-class Engineering Centre in Pune; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS LU’AN TO ADD 25C TO FY 2019 EPS; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees FY Adj EPS $7.25-Adj EPS $7.40; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Gofen & Glossberg Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by 0.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold 4,214 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 537,363 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.42M, down from 541,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $68.04. About 5.25M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/03/2018 – SOMO CHIEF SAYS IRAQ RECEIVED OFFESR FROM EXXON AND TOTAL FOR JOINT VENTURE TO HELP MARKETING AND SELLING OF IRAQI OIL; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE A 15 PERCENT REDUCTION OF METHANE EMISSIONS BY 2020 COMPARED WITH 2016; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH CABINET CONFIRMS INTENTION TO EVENTUALLY LOWER GRONINGEN PRODUCTION TO 12 BCM – ECONOMY MINISTER; 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – SUBSIDIARY REACHED AGREEMENT WITH ESSO EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION GUYANA LIMITED TO ACQUIRE INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK; 30/05/2018 – Exxon CEO urges New York prosecutor to rethink climate change probe; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Is a Bet On the Future of Oil — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ENERGY OUTLOOK ASSUMES 1.3 PCT AVG GROWTH/YEAR IN GAS DEMAND FROM 2016 TO 2040; 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – PROPOSALS FOR HORN RIVER ASSETS DUE MAY 31, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery shuts large CDU for 2 wks of repairs; 18/05/2018 – UK’s top Qatari LNG importer seeks to widen supply as cargoes slump

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $39.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) by 450,000 shares to 546,113 shares, valued at $4.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In by 16,306 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,499 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Gofen & Glossberg Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $2.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 52,840 shares to 119,707 shares, valued at $5.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 2,035 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,543 shares, and has risen its stake in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.