Adage Capital Partners Gp Has Lowered Its Nextera Energy (NEE) Position; Verastem (VSTM) Shorts Decreased By 3.39%

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc decreased Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) stake by 1.8% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold 10,700 shares as Nextera Energy Inc (NEE)’s stock rose 7.19%. The Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc holds 584,343 shares with $119.71 million value, down from 595,043 last quarter. Nextera Energy Inc now has $106.79 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.02% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $218.49. About 2.00M shares traded or 4.26% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 09/03/2018 – NextEra’s Florida Utility Adds Battery Storage to Solar Farm; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ratings for NextEra and FPL; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – FPL unveils largest enclosed electric substation across its system in downtown Miami, continuing collaborative partnership with; 08/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. FILES FOR $800M FLOATING RATE DEBS; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT A DEC. 31, 2018, RUN RATE FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.00 BLN TO $1.15 BLN; 03/05/2018 – First responders, along with state and national stakeholders, join FPL for its annual storm drill; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Palms Insurance Company, Limited; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. REACHES PACTS TO BUY GULF POWER, FL CITY; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – PROCEEDS FROM DEALS INTENDED TO BE USED TO REDUCE DEBT AND IMPROVE BALANCE SHEET

Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) had a decrease of 3.39% in short interest. VSTM’s SI was 17.99M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 3.39% from 18.62M shares previously. With 2.30M avg volume, 8 days are for Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM)’s short sellers to cover VSTM’s short positions. The stock increased 2.29% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.34. About 812,671 shares traded. Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) has declined 80.05% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.05% the S&P500. Some Historical VSTM News: 03/05/2018 – VERASTEM INC VSTM.O – EXPECTS TO HAVE SUFFICIENT CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS TO FUND OPERATIONS INTO 2019; 09/04/2018 – Verastem: FDA Accepts New Drug Application for Duvelisib and Grants Priority Review; 09/04/2018 – Verastem: FDA Target Action Date Is Oct. 5; 16/05/2018 – Verastem Oncology to Present Data on Two Lead Drug Candidates at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – Verastem Oncology Reports on Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia/Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma and Follicular Lymphoma Opportunity,; 13/03/2018 – Verastem FY17 Loss $67.8M; 09/04/2018 – Verastem Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 13/03/2018 – Verastem Expects to Have Sufficient Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments to Fund Operating Plan and Cap Expenditure Requirements Into the 2H of 2018; 23/04/2018 – Verastem to Host Analyst and Investor Day on May 2, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Verastem 1Q Loss/Shr 41c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.66, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 23 investors sold Verastem, Inc. shares while 22 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 26.27 million shares or 14.30% less from 30.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM). Parsons Management Ri holds 13,449 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM). First Manhattan accumulated 1,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Lmr Llp reported 39,209 shares stake. Cohen Mgmt reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM). Gradient Investments Ltd Liability Corporation owns 3,846 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Creative Planning stated it has 92,597 shares. United Automobile Association has 11,945 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 10,300 were accumulated by Legal General Grp Public Lc. Raymond James And Associate accumulated 61,876 shares. Proshare Limited Liability Corp reported 0% in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM). Barrett Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 50,000 shares. Captrust stated it has 100 shares. Stifel Financial holds 0% or 324,654 shares in its portfolio.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company has market cap of $99.35 million. The Company’s programs target the focal adhesion kinase and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds.

Among 5 analysts covering NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. NextEra Energy has $25000 highest and $18700 lowest target. $230.17’s average target is 5.35% above currents $218.49 stock price. NextEra Energy had 18 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, June 25. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Friday, September 6. Morgan Stanley maintained NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) on Tuesday, August 13 with “Overweight” rating. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight”. Barclays Capital downgraded NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) on Tuesday, August 13 to “Equal-Weight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of NEE in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Friday, June 21.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 earnings per share, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.07 billion for 24.94 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Edgemoor Investment Advsrs Inc owns 42,598 shares. 57,140 are held by Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Com has 0.03% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Korea Corp invested in 0.32% or 365,265 shares. Regions Fincl has 1.29% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 556,634 shares. Violich Cap Management holds 0.81% or 15,990 shares in its portfolio. Charter Tru Communications owns 17,308 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0.01% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 2,089 shares. Private Wealth Prtn Lc owns 0.22% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 7,101 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Lc has 90,274 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System invested in 3.44M shares. Fin Mgmt holds 300 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 58,560 shares. Axel Capital Ltd Llc invested in 24,000 shares or 3.47% of the stock. 21,713 were accumulated by Contravisory Investment Management.