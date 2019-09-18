Adage Capital Partners Gp Has Lifted Holding in Price T Rowe Group (TROW) by $4.45 Million; Wolverine Asset Management Increased Dish Network (Put) (DISH) Stake by $12.70 Million as Stock Price Declined

Wolverine Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Dish Network Corp (Put) (DISH) by 315.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc bought 334,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 440,200 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.91M, up from 105,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dish Network Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $35.49. About 1.08M shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 08/05/2018 – Dish Network quarterly revenue misses estimates on pay-TV losses; 10/04/2018 – DISH Alliance Group strengthens ISPs with broadband sales support, video offerings; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP -CEO SAYS AD SALES REVENUE ON SLING TV DURING MARCH MADNESS NEARLY TRIPLED YEAR-OVER-YEAR – CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Downgrades DISH’s IDR to ‘B+’; Outlook Negative; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN CHARLIE ERGEN CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN CHARLIE ERGEN SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – Dish Network quarterly revenue drops 6 pct; 13/03/2018 DISH names The Richards Group its new creative agency of record; 23/05/2018 – Dish Chairman Says Phase Two of 5G Network Will Cost $10 Billion; 29/03/2018 – NFHS Network names SlingStudio ‘Official Video Production Technology’ Partner

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc increased its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc (TROW) by 20.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc bought 40,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.90% . The hedge fund held 237,630 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.07 million, up from 196,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Price T Rowe Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $116.87. About 451,335 shares traded. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has declined 3.40% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TROW News: 25/04/2018 – T Rowe Price 1Q Adj EPS $1.74; 02/04/2018 – T. Rowe Price Closes International Discovery Fund To New Investors; 16/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Health Sciences Adds Nektar, Cuts Cigna; 23/04/2018 – T. Rowe Price Group Inc expected to post earnings of $1.71 a share – Earnings Preview; 30/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price To Close Tampa Operations Center In June 2019; Client Digital Preferences, Firm’s Technology Enhancements And Ope; 22/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE HIRES CHRIS WU FOR AUSTRALIAN EQUITIES TEAM; 12/04/2018 – Checkr Announces $100 Million in Series C Funding Led by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. to Bring Its Technology to New Enterprise Sectors; 05/04/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC TROW.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $128 FROM $123; 21/03/2018 – Tesla shareholders approve CEO Musk’s $2.6 bln compensation plan; 30/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price To Close Tampa Operations Center In June 2019; Client Digital Preferences, Firm’s Technology Enhancements And Operational Efficiencies Lead To Site Consolidation

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $40.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hp Inc by 27,100 shares to 1.72M shares, valued at $35.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 5,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 208,900 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold TROW shares while 234 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 157.85 million shares or 1.83% less from 160.80 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 16,582 are owned by Aviance Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.06% or 4,800 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv reported 0% of its portfolio in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Signaturefd has 1,747 shares. Whittier Tru holds 0.02% in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) or 5,350 shares. Management Of Virginia Llc holds 1.84% of its portfolio in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) for 70,057 shares. Heritage Wealth reported 0% of its portfolio in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Massachusetts-based Rockland has invested 1.13% in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Pictet & Cie (Europe) accumulated 3,905 shares. Bb&T invested in 5,994 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Communication Of Virginia Va holds 1.36% or 95,825 shares. Pennsylvania owns 56,096 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Lc invested in 38,988 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 40,210 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Old Point Trust And N A accumulated 0.91% or 16,307 shares.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.26 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold DISH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 217.05 million shares or 26.61% less from 295.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 16,500 are owned by First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca. Manufacturers Life The reported 0.01% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Whittier Of Nevada holds 0% or 1,254 shares in its portfolio. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Company holds 20,825 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Renaissance Tech Ltd accumulated 1.68 million shares or 0.06% of the stock. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 10,968 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Jnba reported 40 shares. Bancorp Of America Corporation De invested 0.01% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Jefferies Gru Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 44,170 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp has 0.01% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Comerica Bank holds 0.01% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) or 44,079 shares. Bank & Trust Of Mellon invested in 0.02% or 2.14M shares. Signaturefd Lc, Georgia-based fund reported 40 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 989,599 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 0.22% or 4.38 million shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $25.43 million activity. On Monday, August 5 the insider ERGEN CHARLES W bought $15.72 million. DEFRANCO JAMES bought $9.35M worth of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) on Friday, August 23.