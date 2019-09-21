Adage Capital Partners Gp Has Lifted Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Stake by $1.85 Million; Share Price Rose; Genpact Limited (G) Shareholder Denali Advisors Lifted Its Holding by $760,000 as Market Value Rose

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in Genpact Limited (G) by 344.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.12% . The institutional investor held 25,800 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $983,000, up from 5,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Genpact Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $38.95. About 1.59M shares traded or 30.37% up from the average. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 31.43% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 27/03/2018 – Casino says sale process of Via Varejo unit continuing; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 37C; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q EPS 33c; 27/03/2018 – Energous Corporation Appoints Robert J. Griffin as Chairman of the Board; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Rev $688.9M; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.72-Adj EPS $1.76; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 10; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.73, REV VIEW $2.97 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 14/05/2018 – Everest Group Names Genpact a Leader and Star Performer in Supply Chain Management

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) by 6.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc bought 61,800 shares as the company's stock rose 13.58% . The hedge fund held 1.01M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.68M, up from 948,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $30.05. About 83.56M shares traded or 38.23% up from the average. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.35, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold G shares while 62 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 166.08 million shares or 0.78% more from 164.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco holds 0% or 191,561 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Jlb & Associate Incorporated reported 0.05% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Brinker Capital has invested 0.01% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Arrowstreet Partnership reported 0.35% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Credit Suisse Ag owns 140,285 shares. 1,500 were accumulated by Reilly Llc. Omers Administration stated it has 0.02% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Ajo Limited Partnership invested in 0.12% or 597,202 shares. Old Natl Bankshares In, Indiana-based fund reported 36,263 shares. Leuthold Gru Ltd Liability holds 82,837 shares. Vanguard Incorporated invested in 14.54 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. M&T Savings Bank, a New York-based fund reported 7,825 shares. Geode Capital Limited Liability Com holds 1.83 million shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv accumulated 2.24M shares or 0.3% of the stock.

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49M and $668.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdw Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) by 11,700 shares to 10,100 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 8,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,556 shares, and cut its stake in Resmed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Insiders Have Been Selling

Did The Underlying Business Drive Advanced Micro Devices's (NASDAQ:AMD) Lovely 600% Share Price Gain?

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $40.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capri Holdings Limited by 9,500 shares to 171,300 shares, valued at $5.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 557,102 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.69 million shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).