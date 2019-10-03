Adage Capital Partners Gp Has Increased Its Position in Allstate (ALL) as Stock Price Rose; As United Nat Foods (UNFI) Stock Value Declined, Lumina Fund Management Has Boosted by $339,200 Its Holding

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc increased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 137.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc bought 167,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The hedge fund held 288,813 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.37 million, up from 121,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $105.64. About 349,641 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Allstate’s Senior Note and Preferred Stock lssuances; 04/04/2018 – Arity Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Predictive Analytics and Data-Driven Insights to Personal and Commercial Auto Insurers; 30/05/2018 – Life360 and Allstate Form Strategic Relationship to Transform Car Insurance and Personal Transportation; 06/04/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Positive Implications and Upgrades Issuer Credit Ratings of The Allstate Corporation; 15/05/2018 – Allstate to Discuss Second Quarter 2018 Earnings With Investors; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: ALLSTATE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.96, EST. $2.60; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Executing Profitable Growth Plan; 30/03/2018 – Allstate’s ‘Digital Colleague’ Amelia Answers Questions For Call Center Reps; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Returned $465 Million of Capital to Holders During 1Q; 14/05/2018 – Credit Agricole Adds Bunge, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Allstate: 13F

Lumina Fund Management Llc increased its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (UNFI) by 253.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lumina Fund Management Llc bought 42,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.25% . The institutional investor held 59,100 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $530,000, up from 16,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lumina Fund Management Llc who had been investing in United Nat Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $416.37M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.30% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $7.9. About 1.26M shares traded or 20.24% up from the average. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 69.18% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.18% the S&P500. Some Historical UNFI News: 19/04/2018 – DJ United Natural Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNFI); 09/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; RATING HOLD; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.06-Adj EPS $3.14; 14/05/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS: SEAN GRIFFIN, COO, TO RETIRE OCT. 1; 08/03/2018 United Natural Foods 2Q EPS 99c; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q REV. $2.53B, EST. $2.45B; 14/05/2018 – United Natural Foods, Inc. Announces Organizational Changes; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS RAISES FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 14/05/2018 – United Natural Foods COO Sean Griffin to Retire Oct. 1; 14/05/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS-SEAN GRIFFIN, CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, WILL TRANSITION FROM HIS CURRENT ROLE ON AUGUST 1, 2018 AND RETIRE FROM COMPANY ON OCT 1

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold ALL shares while 275 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 242.10 million shares or 2.05% less from 247.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated has invested 0.02% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 94,555 shares. Finemark State Bank Tru holds 0.09% or 15,136 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America has invested 0.01% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Paloma Prtn Management Communication invested in 3,700 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Utah Retirement invested in 0.12% or 62,929 shares. Stoneridge Inv Prtn invested 0.88% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Archford Capital Strategies reported 0% stake. Prudential Public Lc holds 1.97M shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Dnb Asset Mngmt As reported 0% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Howard Cap Mngmt holds 2,000 shares. Fca Tx has 0.84% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,943 shares. First Interstate Fincl Bank accumulated 1,462 shares. Cambridge Advsrs owns 67,090 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

More notable recent The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “Dow plunges more than 450 points as Wall Street continues its rough start to the fourth quarter – CNBC” on October 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “CBL Properties Regains Full Compliance With NYSE Continued Listing Standards – Business Wire” published on October 02, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Stage Stores Regains Compliance with NYSE Minimum Share Price Listing Standards – Business Wire” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kroger to lay off hundreds in middle management – Seeking Alpha” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: October 03, 2019.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $40.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 1.42 million shares to 1.52 million shares, valued at $80.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sba Communications Corp New by 3,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,700 shares, and cut its stake in Lyft Inc.