Adage Capital Partners Gp Has Increased Its Holding in Ross Stores (ROST) by $181.91 Million; Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky Holding in Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Lowered by $331,773

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc increased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 393.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc bought 1.96M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 2.45M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $228.39 million, up from 497,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $104.11. About 848,113 shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O SEES FY 2019 SHR $3.92 TO $4.05 INCLUDING ITEMS; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Comparable-Store Sales for 52 Weeks Ended Jan 27 Up 4% on Top of 4% Increase in 2016; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Offers ‘Prudent’ Forecast; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Sees FY18 EPS $3.86-EPS $4.03; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018, COMPARABLE STORE SALES ARE FORECAST TO BE UP 1% TO 2%; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES SEES 2Q EPS 95C TO 99C, EST. $1.03; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE PROJECTED TO BE $1.03 TO $1.07; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores Reports Sales Growth, Rise in Profit– Earnings Review; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY SHR VIEW $3.93 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES 1Q EPS $1.11, EST. $1.07

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR) by 5.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky sold 2,353 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 39,547 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61 million, down from 41,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky who had been investing in Varian Medical Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $109.13. About 114,081 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – ANY ACQUISITION OF SIRTEX BY CDH WOULD ALSO BE CONDITIONAL ON APPROVAL OF AUSTRALIA’S FOREIGN INVESTMENT REVIEW BOARD; 21/05/2018 – varian medical systems, inc. | varian cervical sleeves | K172675 | 05/16/2018 |; 21/05/2018 – varian medical systems, inc. | eclipse treatment planning system | K181145 | 05/18/2018 |; 17/05/2018 – Varian Signs Training and Education Cooperation Agreement with Brazil Ministry of Health and Science and Technology Institutions; 19/04/2018 – Varian to Demonstrate Advanced Cancer Care Solutions at ESTRO 37; 22/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N – UNDER TERMS OF SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT VARIAN HAS RIGHT TO SUBMIT A COUNTERPROPOSAL TO CDH PROPOSAL; 07/05/2018 – Varian Medical: Cooperative CL Has Represented Varian in Taiwan for More Than 40 Years; 04/05/2018 – Sirtex: Directors Continue to Believe Existing Deal with Varian in Interests of Holders; 30/05/2018 – Varian Halcyon Systems Expand Access to Cancer Care at Three Centers in Africa; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Heather Varian Foster Appointed VP of Marketing, a New Position at Agilysys, Effective March 29

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 7.76% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.16 per share. VAR’s profit will be $113.82M for 21.83 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.30% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold VAR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 79.16 million shares or 3.43% less from 81.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea Investment reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Bluecrest Cap holds 0.02% or 2,828 shares in its portfolio. 1,600 were accumulated by Douglass Winthrop Limited Liability. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Limited Co holds 67,000 shares. Howe And Rusling holds 0% or 172 shares. Raymond James Ser stated it has 3,633 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fagan Associates Inc holds 0.24% or 4,000 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky, a Kentucky-based fund reported 39,547 shares. Amg Funds has invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Pub Sector Pension Investment Board, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 7,600 shares. Twin Capital Inc reported 19,910 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.88% or 138,433 shares. Aviva Public owns 0.03% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 34,533 shares. Pnc Svcs Grp holds 114,998 shares. Sivik Glob Healthcare Limited Liability stated it has 19,000 shares or 0.99% of all its holdings.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky, which manages about $8.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 260,800 shares to 288,701 shares, valued at $14.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cnooc Ltd Ch Adr (NYSE:CEO) by 6,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Archer (NYSE:ADM).

