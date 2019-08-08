Adage Capital Partners Gp Has Increased Its Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) Stake by $5.16 Million; Tjx Cos New (TJX) Holder Autus Asset Management Boosted Position by $1.03 Million as Stock Price Rose

Autus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 16.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc bought 19,391 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 136,508 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.26M, up from 117,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $53.36. About 2.81M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc increased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (ALDX) by 105.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc bought 573,822 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.76% . The hedge fund held 1.12 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10 million, up from 545,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $153.03 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $5.28. About 118,843 shares traded. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) has declined 19.41% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ALDX News: 24/04/2018 – Aldeyra Therapeutics Conference Call Set By Seaport for Apr. 25; 24/04/2018 – ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS INC – ENROLLED FIRST PATIENT IN A PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF TOPICAL OCULAR REPROXALAP FOR TREATMENT OF ALLERGIC CONJUNCTIVITIS; 22/03/2018 Aldeyra Therapeutics Schedules Webcast and Conference Call to Provide Full Year 2017 Financial Results; 18/04/2018 – Aldeyra Therapeutics Access Event Set By Seaport for Apr. 25; 24/04/2018 – ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS INC – LOOK FORWARD TO PRESENTING RESULTS OF ALLERGIC CONJUNCTIVITIS PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL IN SECOND HALF OF 2018 OR EARLY 2019; 15/05/2018 – ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.43; 29/03/2018 – ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES YEAR END 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS; 28/05/2018 – Biotech Analysis Central Preview Series: Aldeyra Therapeutics; 29/05/2018 – CENTOGENE Announces Agreement with Aldeyra Therapeutics for the Advancement of Novel Therapeutics for Patients with Sjögren-Larsson Syndrome; 30/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aldeyra Therapeutics, Freightcar America, Bank of Hawaii, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Amedi

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $39.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 18,000 shares to 358,441 shares, valued at $16.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 157,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,000 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold ALDX shares while 18 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 15.47 million shares or 5.38% less from 16.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Intll Group has 0% invested in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX). Tiaa Cref Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX). Hikari Limited holds 0.04% in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) or 44,520 shares. Millennium Limited Liability holds 386,433 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Oklahoma-based Prescott Group Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.19% in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX). Wells Fargo Co Mn owns 0% invested in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) for 42,408 shares. Ellington Management Limited Com, Connecticut-based fund reported 14,900 shares. Stifel Corp accumulated 16,519 shares. Perceptive Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 3.09M shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, a Connecticut-based fund reported 275,205 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX). Legal & General Grp Pcl has 0% invested in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX). Comml Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% or 5,959 shares. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 13,507 shares. Strs Ohio has 66,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability reported 46 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru Communications reported 354,154 shares. Utah Retirement Systems accumulated 233,828 shares. Northeast Inv Management holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 7,260 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 30,587 shares. Hartford Fincl Mgmt reported 7,030 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability Co holds 0.25% or 5.51M shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated stated it has 1.36% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Riverhead Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.25% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Captrust Financial Advsrs owns 13,703 shares. Welch Forbes Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.84% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Paragon Mgmt holds 4.71% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 186,479 shares. The Tennessee-based Ftb Inc has invested 0.06% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Retirement Of Alabama reported 1.09M shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Chicago Equity Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 5,970 shares.

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84M and $606.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 16,970 shares to 13,395 shares, valued at $655,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 76,312 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,023 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ).