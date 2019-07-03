Adage Capital Partners Gp Has Increased By $37.60 Million Its Equinix (EQIX) Holding; Petrus Trust Company Lta Trimmed Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Position

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc increased Equinix Inc (EQIX) stake by 84.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc acquired 83,000 shares as Equinix Inc (EQIX)’s stock rose 24.17%. The Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc holds 181,706 shares with $82.34M value, up from 98,706 last quarter. Equinix Inc now has $44.49B valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $4.01 during the last trading session, reaching $518.95. About 179,420 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Petrus Trust Company Lta decreased Lifetime Brands Inc (LCUT) stake by 14.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Petrus Trust Company Lta sold 82,887 shares as Lifetime Brands Inc (LCUT)’s stock declined 11.50%. The Petrus Trust Company Lta holds 477,113 shares with $4.51M value, down from 560,000 last quarter. Lifetime Brands Inc now has $222.67M valuation. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10. About 3,144 shares traded. Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) has declined 10.84% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LCUT News: 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of WFCM 2016-C33; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lifetime Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LCUT); 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES ADJ DILUTED INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.81 TO $0.96 PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Lifetime Brands 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 50c; 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES NET SALES $760 MLN TO $772 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Lifetime Brands 4Q Adj EPS 47c; 09/03/2018 TAYLOR PARENT, LLC REPORTS 27.2 PCT STAKE IN LIFETIME BRANDS INC AS OF MARCH 2 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Lifetime Brands 1Q Loss/Shr 70c; 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES DILUTED INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.45 TO $0.61 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – Lifetime Brands 4Q EPS 8c

Analysts await Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.14 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Lifetime Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 1 investors sold LCUT shares while 19 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 9.19 million shares or 3.04% less from 9.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Capital Management reported 0.02% stake. State Street holds 0% of its portfolio in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) for 200,835 shares. Vanguard Incorporated has 0% invested in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) for 554,626 shares. Olstein Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 193,000 shares. 190,175 are held by Teton Advisors. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Citigroup holds 0% or 2,910 shares. 858 are held by Ameritas Investment Partners. Martin And Company Inc Tn holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) for 112,584 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) for 9,800 shares. 82,800 were accumulated by Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Corp. California-based California Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Asset Strategies Incorporated holds 18,329 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. Deutsche Bank Ag reported 25,062 shares.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.15 million activity. 100,000 shares valued at $948,955 were bought by Centre Partners V – L.P. on Thursday, March 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Holdings has 0.03% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 17,037 shares. Albion Financial Grp Ut holds 0.12% or 1,916 shares in its portfolio. Andra Ap invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Bellecapital Intll Ltd invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Brinker Capital accumulated 18,381 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Segment Wealth Management Ltd invested 0.71% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Jacobs Levy Equity Incorporated holds 0.15% or 23,470 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.02% or 4,027 shares. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 193,250 shares. 145,680 are held by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability Com. Sands Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 24,703 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability reported 0.2% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc accumulated 0.57% or 20,627 shares. Selkirk Management Lc invested in 5.04% or 19,600 shares. Adage Ptnrs Grp Ltd Liability Co reported 0.21% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT).

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc decreased Paypal Hldgs Inc stake by 266,000 shares to 1.37 million valued at $141.94M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) stake by 48,700 shares and now owns 1.08 million shares. Chemours Co was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Equinix had 14 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The rating was initiated by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 8 with “Buy”. The stock of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, March 1 with “Buy”.