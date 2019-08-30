Adage Capital Partners Gp Has Decreased Maxim Integrated Prods (MXIM) Position; Neuberger Berman Group Has Lifted By $18.89 Million Its Motorola Solutions (MSI) Position

Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) stake by 2.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Neuberger Berman Group Llc acquired 134,923 shares as Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)’s stock rose 16.28%. The Neuberger Berman Group Llc holds 5.71 million shares with $802.31M value, up from 5.58 million last quarter. Motorola Solutions Inc now has $29.43 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $180.67. About 180,933 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 28/03/2018 – Motorola Solutions Completes Acquisition Of Avigilon AVO.T; 28/03/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Completes $1B Acquisition of Canadian Video Surveillance Firm; 09/03/2018 – Android Police: Source: Motorola is cancelling the Moto X5, moving away from niche Mods; 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS: PACT EXTENDED FOR 7 YRS, VALUED AT A$261M; 17/05/2018 – Hot Hardware: MSI Launches AMD-Exclusive Radeon RX MECH 2 Series Polaris Graphics Cards; 17/05/2018 – PWC REPLACES KPMG AS MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS’S AUDITORS FOR FY2019; 27/03/2018 – U.S; 22/03/2018 – Avigilon Hldrs Overwhelmingly Approve Acquisition by Motorola Solutions; 09/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS GETS TETRA RADIO TENDER IN GERMANY; 15/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Declares Quarterly Dividend

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc decreased Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (MXIM) stake by 10.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold 25,000 shares as Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (MXIM)’s stock declined 1.15%. The Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc holds 217,700 shares with $11.58 million value, down from 242,700 last quarter. Maxim Integrated Prods Inc now has $14.78 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $54.48. About 587,842 shares traded. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 2.95% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 24/04/2018 – Nxt-ID Coverage Assumed by Maxim Group at Buy; 30/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Conference Call Scheduled By Maxim Group LLC for May. 8; 05/04/2018 – Profire Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 12; 22/05/2018 – W. BRETT WILSON BUYS SHRS OF MAXIM POWER; 04/04/2018 – Profire Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 11; 03/04/2018 – Maxim’s Low-Power Microcontrollers Extend Battery Life for Wearables and Other Compact Devices; 26/04/2018 – Maxim Integrated 3Q Net $193.6M; 14/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Maxim’s Compact Synchronous Buck Converters Provide Industry’s Lowest EMI Performance for Automotive Infotainment and ADAS Appl; 03/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Maxim Integrated Products, Inc./

Neuberger Berman Group Llc decreased Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) stake by 214,426 shares to 1.05 million valued at $93.66 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 412,212 shares and now owns 13.99M shares. F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Motorola Solutions has $19500 highest and $13600 lowest target. $172.60’s average target is -4.47% below currents $180.67 stock price. Motorola Solutions had 11 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of MSI in report on Friday, August 2 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, April 5 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $18200 target in Friday, August 2 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 9 by Deutsche Bank.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold MSI shares while 181 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 136.82 million shares or 2.37% less from 140.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Park Avenue Secs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). The Michigan-based Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt reported 39,932 shares stake. Hollencrest Mgmt holds 0.05% or 2,857 shares in its portfolio. 114,543 were accumulated by Aqr Mngmt Lc. Point72 Asset Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). First Allied Advisory Serv Incorporated holds 1,531 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 11,723 shares. Parkside Comml Bank & Trust has 356 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fort LP holds 19,108 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 65 shares. Yorktown & Rech Com holds 1,500 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Diversified Tru stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Mount Lucas Management LP holds 0.48% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) or 20,755 shares.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $46.79 million activity. The insider BROWN GREGORY Q sold 264,635 shares worth $46.79 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold MXIM shares while 156 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 250.70 million shares or 5.70% less from 265.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Com invested 0% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Germany-based Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.05% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Coldstream Cap Mngmt Inc holds 17,639 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Management accumulated 0.03% or 36,610 shares. Harvest Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0.46% or 5,924 shares. Moreover, Bluecrest Mgmt Limited has 0.06% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 27,138 shares. Korea Inv Corporation reported 140,700 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Dupont Capital Mgmt owns 16,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Com reported 39,004 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt invested in 40,852 shares. First Interstate Savings Bank invested in 270 shares or 0% of the stock. Crawford Counsel reported 0.02% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Moreover, Us National Bank De has 0.03% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 196,431 shares.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc increased Kimco Rlty Corp (NYSE:KIM) stake by 27,500 shares to 521,363 valued at $9.65M in 2019Q1. It also upped Johnson Ctls Intl Plc stake by 1.06M shares and now owns 1.72 million shares. Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) was raised too.