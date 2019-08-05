Adage Capital Partners Gp Has Decreased Its Builders Firstsource (BLDR) Holding by $5.64 Million; As Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Rose, Etrade Capital Management Has Cut Holding

Etrade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 34.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc sold 8,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 17,265 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, down from 26,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $64.95. About 6.75 million shares traded or 7.37% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Harvoni Advances: Hep-C; 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Will a $300 hepatitis C treatment break Gilead’s grip on middle-income countries?; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD:HCV PRICE NOW STABLE; EXPECTS MARKET SHARE STABLE MID-YR; 06/03/2018 – Top 3 — #1 Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 23/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 3%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 2%; 13/04/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 2%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 3%; 09/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 5%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 5%; 17/05/2018 – GILEAD, CELGENE, NOVARTIS NAMED MULTIPLE TIMES IN FDA LIST; 15/05/2018 – Gilead’s Kite Leases New Facility in Netherlands to Engineer Cell Therapies in Europe; 12/03/2018 – The latest in a series of high-level R&D exits– Gilead R&D chief Norbert Bischofberger is leaving in surprise exit, CEO revamps top science jobs $GILD

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc decreased its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) by 35.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold 433,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.72% . The hedge fund held 800,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.67M, down from 1.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Builders Firstsource Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.18B market cap company. The stock increased 12.32% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.87. About 3.62 million shares traded or 247.40% up from the average. Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has declined 1.77% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BLDR News: 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.3% Position in Builders First; 28/05/2018 – Builders FirstSource Access Event Set By Seaport for Jun. 4-5; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises Builders FirstSource Rtgs To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Stable; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC – EXPECT TO GENERATE $170-190 MLN IN CASH FROM OPERATIONS AND INVESTING IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q ADJ EPS 24C; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q GROSS MARGIN +24.2%, EST. +24.2%; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q GROSS MARGIN +24.2%; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; 21/04/2018 – DJ Builders FirstSource Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLDR); 16/04/2018 – MUGATU: BLUE LINX? $BXCLE TIGRE?BUILDERS FIRST SOURCE? $BLDR THEY’RE THE SAME LOOK! DOESN’T ANYONE NOTICE THIS?I FEEL… h

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold BLDR shares while 59 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 86.28 million shares or 1.13% less from 87.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Cap Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Mgmt Ltd Com owns 109,096 shares. Kepos Limited Partnership stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Pnc Financial Svcs Gru holds 0% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) or 3,065 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc has 22,500 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Citigroup Inc reported 53,199 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein LP reported 417,030 shares. Cordasco invested in 0.01% or 1,000 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa holds 0% or 422 shares. Stephens Ar reported 11,797 shares. Prelude Cap Management Limited Liability reported 11,241 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd accumulated 12,005 shares. Cambridge Invest Incorporated owns 60,731 shares. Jpmorgan Chase owns 0% invested in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) for 32,055 shares. Proshare Advsr Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) for 12,394 shares.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $39.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 300,000 shares to 8.87 million shares, valued at $121.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 93,816 shares in the quarter, for a total of 388,057 shares, and has risen its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC).

Etrade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.37 billion and $3.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 2,758 shares to 17,796 shares, valued at $2.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,581 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Prudential Plc (NYSE:PUK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 100,734 are held by First Interstate Retail Bank. Freestone Cap Hldg Llc reported 0.92% stake. Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas invested in 0.46% or 88,796 shares. 28,119 are owned by Spectrum Asset Mngmt (Nb Ca). 3.99M are held by Susquehanna Intll Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership. Underhill Investment Management Lc, a California-based fund reported 189,150 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Com invested in 0.4% or 116,046 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Llc accumulated 0.21% or 38,028 shares. Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.06% or 5,940 shares in its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 0.05% or 26,327 shares. Westend Advisors Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 535,693 shares. Sunbelt Secs owns 0.26% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 8,003 shares. Robecosam Ag invested in 199,513 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Bancshares Wealth holds 0.2% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 10,458 shares. Aimz Inv Advsrs Lc, a California-based fund reported 54,102 shares.