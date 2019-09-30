Adage Capital Partners Gp Has Decreased Holding in Idexx Labs (IDXX) by $17.22 Million as Share Price Rose; Franklin Covey Co (FC) Stock Rose While Osmium Partners Boosted by $6.85 Million Its Position

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 37.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold 62,606 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The hedge fund held 104,594 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.80 million, down from 167,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $271.93. About 365,432 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500.

Osmium Partners Llc increased its stake in Franklin Covey Co (FC) by 100.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc bought 201,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.12% . The hedge fund held 401,453 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.65M, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Franklin Covey Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $489.10 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $35. About 99,053 shares traded or 169.04% up from the average. Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) has risen 45.13% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.13% the S&P500. Some Historical FC News: 04/04/2018 – FRANKLIN COVEY CO – REAFFIRMS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2018; 04/04/2018 – Franklin Covey 2Q Loss/Shr 20c; 24/04/2018 – FranklinCovey Launches The 4 Essential Roles of Leadership; 08/05/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. Named to Top 20 Sales Training Company List by Training Industry; 13/03/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. Named to Top 20 Leadership Training Company List by Traininglndustry.com for Seventh Year; 20/04/2018 – DJ Franklin Covey Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FC); 13/03/2018 Franklin Covey Co. Named to Top 20 Leadership Training Company List by TrainingIndustry.com for Seventh Year; 06/04/2018 – Franklin Covey Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. and Mango Media Inc. Release New Book, Building a Winning Culture in Government: A Blueprint for Delivering Success in the Public Sector; 01/05/2018 – FranklinCovey Launches New Leadership Development Solution: The 6 Critical Practices for Leading a Team

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.6 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.46, from 2.06 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 7.62% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.05 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $97.28 million for 60.16 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.98% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.39, from 1.26 in 2019Q1.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $40.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 40,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $12.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 361,727 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12.85M shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

