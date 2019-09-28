Adage Capital Partners Gp Has Cut Voya Finl (VOYA) Position; Huntsman (HUN) Covered By 3 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc decreased Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) stake by 1.21% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold 10,000 shares as Voya Finl Inc (VOYA)’s stock rose 3.14%. The Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc holds 819,000 shares with $45.29 million value, down from 829,000 last quarter. Voya Finl Inc now has $7.69 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $54.76. About 745,657 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 22/03/2018 – Voya Financial Enhances its Suite of Digital Retirement Planning Capabilities to Support the Special Needs Community; 24/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE: $600M EQUITY LINKED NOTES LINKED TO VOYA PRICED; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Equity Adds PNC, Exits Wells Fargo, Cuts Oracle; 21/04/2018 – DJ Voya Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOYA); 08/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank AG Launches Offering of Cash-Settled Equity Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Voya CLO 2014-1 Ltd.’s Refinanced Notes; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to seven classes of notes issued by Voya Euro CLO l Designated Activity Company; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Voya CLO 2018-2 Ltd. Notes Prelim Ratings; 17/04/2018 – Voya Recognizes 100 Best W!se High Schools Teaching Personal Finance; 12/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Announces Threshold Price and Initial Reference Price for Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023

Among 3 analysts covering Huntsman (NYSE:HUN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Huntsman has $3100 highest and $2700 lowest target. $29.33’s average target is 28.02% above currents $22.91 stock price. Huntsman had 8 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Friday, May 10. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) on Wednesday, April 10 with “Overweight” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, July 9 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 15 by Nomura. See Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) latest ratings:

The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $22.91. About 2.03 million shares traded. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 35.03% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 15/05/2018 – CNH Partners Adds Validus, Exits Huntsman, Cuts Time Warner: 13F; 16/04/2018 – HUNTSMAN’S SR DEBT RATING RAISED TO Ba1 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S; 15/05/2018 – Huntsman Announces Second Quarter 2018 Common Dividend; 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN BUYS DEMILEC, A LEADING NORTH AMERICAN SPRAY; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman 1Q Net $274M; 12/03/2018 – Huntsman Appoints Daniele Ferrari to Its Bd of Directors; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Huntsman’s Outlook To Positive; 07/05/2018 – Huntsman at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman Group 1Q Net Profit More Than Triples; 16/04/2018 – HUNTSMAN’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 34 investors sold Huntsman Corporation shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 162.04 million shares or 2.13% less from 165.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guyasuta Advisors stated it has 54,050 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt invested in 195 shares or 0% of the stock. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Axa owns 551,740 shares. Cibc Markets Incorporated reported 37,973 shares. Sei has invested 0.01% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Lazard Asset Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) for 383,399 shares. Macroview Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 91 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Street stated it has 3.05M shares. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Wells Fargo & Co Mn accumulated 3.45 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Stifel Fincl owns 148,067 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Inc Limited Liability invested in 0.04% or 9,736 shares. 11,350 are owned by Duncker Streett &. James Inv Research Incorporated invested in 14,533 shares.

More notable recent Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Update: Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Stock Gained 45% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on September 07, 2019, Twst.com published: “Huntsman Corporation: Huntsman to Discuss Third Quarter 2019 Results on October 25, 2019 – The Wall Street Transcript” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Huntsman Opens New Polyurethanes Systems House In Dubai – PRNewswire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN): Poised For Long Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $57,643 activity. STRYKER DAVID M bought $38,028 worth of Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) on Thursday, May 23.

Huntsman Corporation, through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC, makes and sells differentiated organic and inorganic chemical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.26 billion. The firm operates in five divisions: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, Textile Effects, and Pigments and Additives. It currently has negative earnings. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, propylene oxide, polyols, propylene glycol, thermoplastic polyurethane, aniline, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 25 investors sold VOYA shares while 123 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 139.55 million shares or 3.86% less from 145.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Minnesota-based Ameriprise Fincl Inc has invested 0.09% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Moreover, Pitcairn Company has 0.04% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 6,398 shares. Hexavest has 0% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 551 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 14.07 million shares. Gam Holding Ag reported 12,966 shares stake. Victory Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.05% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). M&T Financial Bank has 9,004 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Bermuda-based Fil has invested 0.1% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Bowling Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.26% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) accumulated 19,606 shares. Westover Cap Advsrs Ltd Co reported 6,710 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp (Ca) holds 62 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Commerce National Bank & Trust stated it has 10,838 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Co invested in 9,901 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 607 shares.

Analysts await Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 EPS, up 4.48% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.34 per share. VOYA’s profit will be $196.50 million for 9.78 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Voya Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.89% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Voya Financial named to Working Mother’s 2019 list of 100 Best Companies – Business Wire” on September 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Goldman swaps Prudential for Voya on Conviction List – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Voya Selected as New Service Provider for Seven Government Retirement Plans in Southern California – Business Wire” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Voya Launches Innovative New Target Date Solution for Retirement Plan Participants – Business Wire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Does Voya Financial, Inc.’s (NYSE:VOYA) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc increased Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) stake by 40,800 shares to 237,630 valued at $26.07M in 2019Q2. It also upped Allergan Plc stake by 50,930 shares and now owns 375,399 shares. Total S A (NYSE:TOT) was raised too.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $100,557 activity. POLLITT BYRON H JR also bought $49,302 worth of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) on Friday, August 9.

Among 2 analysts covering Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Voya Financial has $6300 highest and $6200 lowest target. $62.33’s average target is 13.82% above currents $54.76 stock price. Voya Financial had 5 analyst reports since July 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, August 20, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, September 13.