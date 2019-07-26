Adage Capital Partners Gp Has Cut Stake in Caci Intl (CACI) by $24.27 Million as Market Value Rose; Cabot-Wellington Lowered Its Holding in Cabot (CBT) by $5.05 Million as Valuation Declined

Cabot-Wellington Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Corp (CBT) by 34.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot-Wellington Llc sold 112,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.29% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 209,480 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.61M, down from 321,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot-Wellington Llc who had been investing in Cabot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $45.99. About 145,358 shares traded. Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) has declined 27.49% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CBT News: 13/03/2018 – Cabot Corp Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 20; 11/04/2018 – Cabot Norit Activated Carbon Selected by the NYSDEC in the Town of Hoosick, New York for Use in Point of Entry Water Treatment; 08/05/2018 – Encore Announces Agreement to Acquire the Remaining Interest in Cabot; 23/05/2018 – CABOT ENERGY -PRODUCTION FOR YEAR EXPECTED TO BE BELOW PREVIOUS GUIDANCE AND CO WILL PROVIDE NEW GUIDANCE ONCE PROGRAMME FOR SECOND HALF OF YEAR IS FINALISED; 19/04/2018 – CABOT, IFIS ARE SAID IN TALKS TO BUY ITALY DEBT COLLECTOR FBS; 08/03/2018 CABOT ENERGY PLC – WORK PROGRAMME IS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE WITH THREE WELLS SUCCESSFULLY DRILLED AND TESTED AND FOURTH WELL SCHEDULED TO FINISH DRILLING SHORTLY; 20/03/2018 – Cabot Corp at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 22/03/2018 – The country has been accused of ethnic cleansing, according to Bridget Welsh of John Cabot University; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE REPORTS PACT TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN CABOT; 23/04/2018 – CABOT: CFO EDUARDO CORDEIRO TO RETIRE, NAMES ERICA MCLAUGHLIN

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc decreased its stake in Caci Intl Inc (CACI) by 48.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc analyzed 133,338 shares as the company's stock rose 14.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 144,108 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.23 million, down from 277,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Caci Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $5.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $216.95. About 82,456 shares traded. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has risen 23.89% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.46% the S&P500.

Analysts await CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $2.11 earnings per share, up 14.67% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.84 per share. CACI’s profit will be $52.48 million for 25.70 P/E if the $2.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.69 actual earnings per share reported by CACI International Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.56% negative EPS growth.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $39.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 425,000 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $26.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Vision Hldgs Inc by 580,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.29M shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CACI shares while 93 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 21.15 million shares or 6.94% less from 22.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 510 were accumulated by C M Bidwell & Associate Limited. Vaughan Nelson Inv Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 748,350 shares stake. Aqr Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 76,766 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management has 25,493 shares. Wedge Cap Management L LP Nc owns 2,120 shares. Bryn Mawr reported 49,048 shares. Ls Advsr Ltd Co owns 1,348 shares. Washington Savings Bank reported 330 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Blackrock holds 0.02% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) or 2.89M shares. James Investment Rech stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 0.01% or 3,527 shares. 3,334 are held by Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation. Gam Ag reported 6,858 shares. Legal And General Group Inc Public Ltd Co invested in 0.01% or 101,648 shares. Massachusetts Ma accumulated 0.04% or 462,204 shares.

More notable recent CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “CACI Awarded Prime Position on $982 Million U.S. Army R4 Multiple-Award Contract to Provide Electronic Warfare and Cyber Research and Development – Business Wire” on May 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “CACI Secures $880 Million Task Order to Provide Information Technology and Engineering Services for U.S. Army’s Personnel and Force Management Systems – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CACI Awarded $645 Million GSA Task Order to Support U.S. European and Africa Commands – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CACI International to Release 4th Quarter and Year-End FY19 Results After Market Close on August 14, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CACI Awarded Prime Position on $3 Billion Multiple-Award Department of Homeland Security Contract – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Analysts await Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. CBT’s profit will be $58.47M for 11.50 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Cabot Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.01% EPS growth.

Cabot-Wellington Llc, which manages about $846.57M and $146.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Totl Sm Etf (VTI) by 46,545 shares to 510,835 shares, valued at $76.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.