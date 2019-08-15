Adage Capital Partners Gp Has Cut Its Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Position by $4.03 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Premier (PINC) Holder Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Raised Holding by $342,890 as Valuation Rose

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 14.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold 89,562 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 542,386 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.63 million, down from 631,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $39.3. About 2.08 million shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: 1Q Net Loans Charged-Off During Qtr 0.05%; 29/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – AS PART OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED INTERNAL REORGANIZATION, CO ENTERED INTO DEAL, PLAN OF MERGER WITH WHOLLY-OWNED BANK UNIT, ZB, N.A; 25/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ZIONS BANCORPORATION TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Tax Reform Reduced Tax Rate to 23% Vs. Mid-To-Low 30% Range; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ZIONS’ RATINGS & STABLE OUTLOOK; 12/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 22/03/2018 Zions Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Jill Vaughan Named First Female Honoree In Texas Bankers Hall Of Fame

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity increased its stake in Premier Inc (PINC) by 3.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity bought 10,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.65% . The institutional investor held 277,570 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.57 million, up from 267,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity who had been investing in Premier Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $38.5. About 230,035 shares traded. Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) has risen 4.62% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical PINC News: 07/05/2018 – Premier 3Q Loss $103.5M; 07/05/2018 – Premier 3Q Rev $425.3M; 07/05/2018 – PREMIER 3Q NET REV. $425.3M, EST. $408.0M; 07/05/2018 – Premier 3Q Loss/Shr $1.93; 02/05/2018 – Premier Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 31/05/2018 – Merck and Premier Inc. Collaborating to Help Reduce Clostridium difficile (C. diff) Infection; 07/05/2018 – PREMIER 3Q ADJ EPS 67C, EST. 66C; 07/05/2018 – PREMIER SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.24 TO $2.28, EST. $2.29; 01/05/2018 – WakeMed Selects Premier Inc. to Help Advance Journey Toward Value-based Healthcare; 27/04/2018 – Komet — Closing of the Third and Final Tranche of a Private Placement

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $192.90M for 9.01 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

More notable recent Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Zions (ZION) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “SunTrust (STI) Rewards Shareholders With 12% Dividend Hike – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Elliott Management Enters Marathon Petroleum (MPC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Movers 07/22: (AVCO) (HXL) (SNAP) Higher; (ACAD) (ZION) (CDNS) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Glob Management Ltd Company reported 0.07% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). First Personal Financial has 0.12% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 38,417 shares. Horizon Invests Limited Liability Corp reported 5,109 shares stake. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.27% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). 61 are owned by Sit Assocs Inc. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 0% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 277 shares. Penn Cap Mgmt has 5,726 shares. Todd Asset Management Llc has invested 0.69% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Carlson Capital Limited Partnership reported 0.56% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Cambridge Rech Advsr Inc accumulated 0.01% or 25,289 shares. Fj Capital Mgmt Limited Company owns 0.21% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 44,975 shares. 5,120 are held by Everence. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 59,686 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Cibc Ww reported 26,285 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $39.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 495,600 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $53.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 550,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.25 million shares, and has risen its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold PINC shares while 72 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 59.50 million shares or 1.33% more from 58.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC). Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Inc reported 54,602 shares. Natixis Advsrs LP reported 94,663 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Ma has 4.32 million shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. The California-based Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC). Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 11,920 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0% or 264,419 shares. Parametric Associates Ltd owns 268,256 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Btim Corp stated it has 330,720 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management Corp accumulated 96,600 shares. First Republic Invest Mngmt stated it has 18,304 shares. Pnc Finance Svcs Grp has 35,675 shares. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 24,300 shares. Northern Trust Corporation holds 0% or 371,013 shares. Bb&T holds 22,249 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Premier, Inc. 2019 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Premier acquires Stanson Health for $51.5M – Seeking Alpha” published on November 06, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Premier Inc. Announces Expanded Effort to Supply Shortage Generic Drugs – Business Wire” on January 14, 2019. More interesting news about Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Premier, Inc.’s Interesting Path To Increasing Shareholder Value – Seeking Alpha” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Premier Inc. Analysis: Primary Care Clinic Staffing Mix Should Depend on Patient Needs and Payment Model Design – Business Wire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity, which manages about $12.10B and $648.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 98,325 shares to 542,745 shares, valued at $9.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Epr Pptys (NYSE:EPR) by 8,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,225 shares, and cut its stake in Caci Intl Inc (NYSE:CACI).