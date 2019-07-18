Adage Capital Partners Gp Has Cut Exact Sciences (EXAS) Stake by $5.25 Million; Market Value Rose; Monolithic Pwr Sys (MPWR) Shares Declined While Westover Capital Advisors Has Lowered Its Position

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 54.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold 61,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33M, down from 111,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $116.64. About 648,909 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 83.30% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.87% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP EXAS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $420 MLN TO $430 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – Mark Stenhouse to join Exact Sciences as President, Cologuard; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Cancer; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences to participate in two investor conferences during May; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick Jr. Is No Oprah Winfrey. Just Ask Exact Sciences; 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation and Exact Sciences Team Up to Fight Colon Cancer; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 06/03/2018 Mayo Clinic’s Dr. Paul Limburg to join Exact Sciences medical leadership

Westover Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (MPWR) by 34.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,356 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $997,000, down from 11,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $145.86. About 145,155 shares traded. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 2.38% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MPWR News: 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Adj EPS 79c; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Rev $129.2M; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q REV. $129.2M, EST. $125.3M; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive lsolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adapters in 25W – 65W Output Power Range; 11/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Announces Analyst Day on June 7, 2018; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER SEES 2Q REV. $135M TO $141M, EST. $136.9M; 12/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 77C; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Sees 2Q Rev $135M-$141M

Analysts await Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.55 per share. MPWR’s profit will be $25.83 million for 60.78 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 insider sales for $36.28 million activity. Hsing Michael also sold $9.52M worth of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) shares. Xiao Deming also sold $469,501 worth of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) on Monday, February 4. Sciammas Maurice had sold 4,615 shares worth $598,053 on Monday, February 4. On Monday, February 11 the insider Blegen Theodore sold $1.65 million.

More notable recent Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 18, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Monolithic Power Systems to Report First Quarter Results on May 2, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on April 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ADBE, MPWR, WGO – Nasdaq” on April 03, 2019. More interesting news about Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Ciena Corporation (CIEN) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) CEO Michael Hsing on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 05, 2019.

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39 million and $192.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (SST) by 143,116 shares to 228,146 shares, valued at $6.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 3,294 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,039 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold MPWR shares while 100 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 40.19 million shares or 6.36% less from 42.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Zevenbergen Capital Limited Company has 2.99% invested in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Westwood Grp Inc Inc Inc reported 0.2% stake. Cornerstone Advsr reported 13 shares stake. Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc has invested 0.03% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Lpl Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Victory Capital Management has 552,674 shares. 20,996 are held by Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0.02% or 64,387 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.01% or 4,744 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System accumulated 6,956 shares. Mutual Of America Llc holds 34,758 shares. Etrade Capital Mngmt Limited invested in 13,297 shares. Ameriprise Financial reported 336,781 shares. Jennison Assoc Ltd Com has 0.04% invested in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) for 262,293 shares. 32,349 are owned by Secor Limited Partnership.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $39.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN) by 281,596 shares to 3.21 million shares, valued at $103.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 1.18M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Xerox Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 23,936 shares. Winslow Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 1.09% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 2.32 million shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 10,000 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 0.01% or 231,425 shares in its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 0.01% or 7,131 shares. Price T Rowe Md reported 0.11% stake. Castleark Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 30,750 shares. Hitchwood Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 225,000 shares. 458,165 were reported by Citigroup. First Allied Advisory owns 6,690 shares. Tobam owns 2,008 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Lc holds 0.03% or 463,768 shares in its portfolio. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Liability reported 0.49% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Mirae Asset Invs Ltd invested in 0.01% or 23,066 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 22,725 shares.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $45.14 million activity. $7.17 million worth of stock was sold by Elliott Jeffrey Thomas on Wednesday, January 23. 304,397 shares were sold by Conroy Kevin T, worth $24.74 million.