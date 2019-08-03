Adage Capital Partners Gp Has Cut By $603,900 Its Yum Brands (YUM) Holding; Servicemaster Co (SVM) Has 1.17 Sentiment

Servicemaster Co LLC (SVM) investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -1.11, from 2.28 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 35 institutional investors opened new and increased positions, while 30 sold and decreased their holdings in Servicemaster Co LLC. The institutional investors in our database reported: 36.53 million shares, up from 34.14 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Servicemaster Co LLC in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 15 Increased: 22 New Position: 13.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc decreased Yum Brands Inc (YUM) stake by 1.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold 6,100 shares as Yum Brands Inc (YUM)’s stock rose 10.38%. The Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc holds 385,186 shares with $38.45M value, down from 391,286 last quarter. Yum Brands Inc now has $35.91 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $117.35. About 1.70 million shares traded or 15.03% up from the average. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 02/05/2018 – YUM CEO GREG CREED SPEAKS ON CALL; 21/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Yum! Brands ‘BBB-‘ Debt Rtg Unafctd By Amendmnt; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 68C; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – CO, TELEPIZZA ANNOUNCE ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE GROWTH ACROSS LATIN AMERICA (EXCLUDING BRAZIL), CARIBBEAN, SPAIN, PORTUGAL AND SWITZERLAND; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Pizza Hut expanding beer delivery test; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops Il On eBay Charity; 08/03/2018 – YUM: INFLATION HELD BACK TACO BELL MARGIN LAST YR; 08/05/2018 – Taco Bell’s Naked Chicken Chalupa Is Back And Wilder Than Ever On May 10; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ; 13/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® Canada Launches Loyalty Program

More notable recent Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Form 6-K SILVERCORP METALS INC For: Jul 25 – StreetInsider.com” on July 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Silvercorp Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of US$0.0125 Per Share – GlobeNewswire” published on May 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Silvercorp Files Form 40-F Annual Report Toronto Stock Exchange:SVM – GlobeNewswire” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Silvercorp to Announce Year-End Results for Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2019 on May 23 – GlobeNewswire” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Silvercorp to Announce Third Quarter Results on February 14, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

Silvercorp Metals Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. The company has market cap of $545.26 million. The firm holds interests in various silver-lead-zinc mines in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China, as well as GC mine, which includes silver, lead, and zinc exploration permits in Guangdong Province. It has a 13.91 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Silvercorp Metals Inc. in May 2005.

Analysts await Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.06 per share. SVM’s profit will be $8.52 million for 16.00 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Silvercorp Metals Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 66.67% EPS growth.

U S Global Investors Inc holds 0.98% of its portfolio in Silvercorp Metals Inc. for 801,946 shares. Sprott Inc. owns 959,867 shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Raffles Associates Lp has 0.42% invested in the company for 150,000 shares. The New York-based Van Eck Associates Corp has invested 0.14% in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd., a Korea-based fund reported 2.92 million shares.

The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.2. About 695,546 shares traded or 63.59% up from the average. Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) has risen 16.29% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SVM News: 16/04/2018 – SILVERCORP METALS – HENAN FOUND IS WORKING WITH GOVERNMENT AUTHORITIES TO CLEAN UP LEAKED TAILINGS IN CHONG-YANG CREEK AND RESTORE FIFTH OVERFLOW WELL; 16/04/2018 – SILVERCORP METALS INC – MILLING OPS ARE EXPECTED TO RESUME USING NO. 1 TAILING STORAGE FACILITY PENDING RESTORATION OF FIFTH OVERFLOW WELL; 16/04/2018 – SILVERCORP METALS INC – ON APRIL 12 LEAKAGE OCCURRED NEAR BOTTOM OF BARRIER WALL PLATES FOR FIFTH OVERFLOW WELL INSIDE NO. 2 TAILING STORAGE FACILITY; 16/04/2018 – SILVERCORP REPORTS A SPILLAGE INCIDENT AT YING MINING DISTRICT; 24/05/2018 – Silvercorp Metals 4Q EPS 7c; 16/04/2018 – SILVERCORP METALS INC – ONLY A SMALL AMOUNT OF TAILINGS WAS LEAKED DOWNSTREAM TO CHONG-YANG CREEK; 16/04/2018 – SILVERCORP METALS INC – NO. 2 TAILING STORAGE FACILITY AT YING MINING DISTRICT IS OPERATED BY COMPANY’S SUBSIDIARY, HENAN FOUND; 16/04/2018 – SILVERCORP-MILLING CAPACITY OF HENAN FOUND ABOUT 25% OVER MINING CAPACITY TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF MILLING OPS TO HAVE MINIMAL OVERALL PRODUCTION IMPACT; 01/05/2018 – Silvercorp Resumes Milling Ops at Ying Mine; 16/04/2018 – Silvercorp Reports a Spillage Incident at the Ying Mining District

Since February 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $2.90 million activity. $249,888 worth of stock was bought by Domier Tanya L on Friday, February 8. $1.32M worth of stock was sold by Creed Greg on Monday, February 11. The insider Gibbs David W sold 19,436 shares worth $1.83M.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc increased Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB) stake by 3,900 shares to 173,382 valued at $34.80 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) stake by 27,700 shares and now owns 216,704 shares. Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (NYSE:FBHS) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Yum! Brands had 17 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Citigroup. J.P. Morgan downgraded the shares of YUM in report on Tuesday, March 19 to “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by Argus Research. The stock of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, August 2. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was downgraded by Mizuho.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lifeplan Gru holds 0% or 8 shares. Sei Invests invested in 142,077 shares. Natl Pension has 0.16% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 412,816 shares. Stevens Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 70,430 shares. Mason Street Lc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 43,714 shares. Nordea Inv Management Ab accumulated 0% or 17,970 shares. Moreover, Hl Svcs Ltd Llc has 0.05% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va, a Virginia-based fund reported 3,079 shares. Chase Counsel accumulated 32,620 shares or 1.67% of the stock. Strs Ohio holds 0.08% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) or 184,027 shares. Royal London Asset Management Ltd reported 128,403 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking Corp has 279,829 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Old Second Bank Of Aurora owns 320 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 25,000 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. First Savings Bank Of Omaha accumulated 0.03% or 4,320 shares.