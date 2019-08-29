Adage Capital Partners Gp Has Boosted Its Mckesson (MCK) Holding by $1.19 Million; Fmc (FMC) Stock Value Rose While Frontier Capital Management Co Has Trimmed Stake

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Fmc Corporation (FMC) by 2.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc sold 64,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The institutional investor held 2.25M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $172.70M, down from 2.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Fmc Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $84.05. About 403,996 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 15/05/2018 – CUBIST BOOSTED A, APH, SPLK, FMC, D IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation Sees FY Adj EPS $5.90-Adj EPS $6.20; 28/03/2018 – FMC GlobalSat Appoints Edward M. Stern To Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Federal Maritime: Commissioner Dye Represents FMC at US-China Bilateral Maritime Consultations; 24/04/2018 – FMC Corporation’s Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE SAYS RICH FMC LITHIUM VALUE COULD SPUR ASSET SALES; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT EXITED AET, NXPI, FMC, HON, RSPP IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – CARA THERAPEUTICS INC – CARA WILL SOLELY PROMOTE KORSUVA INJECTION IN ALL NON-FMC CLINICS IN U.S. AND RETAIN ALL PROFITS FROM THOSE SALES; 09/03/2018 – FMC CORP – PAUL GRAVES BEEN APPOINTED CEO OF NEW LITHIUM MATERIALS COMPANY; 09/03/2018 – FMC: EXEC LEADERS FOR PLANNED NEW LITHIUM MATERIALS CO. NAMES

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 4.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc bought 10,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The hedge fund held 242,660 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.41M, up from 232,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $138.1. About 1.35M shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 24/05/2018 – McKesson: Qui Tam Complaint Filed Against Company, Units in April; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Restructuring Plan Consists of 2019 After-Tax GAAP Charges Estimated at Approximately $150M to $210M; 25/04/2018 – MCK: SEES RESTRUCTURING CHARGES AFTER-TAX GAAP $150M TO $210M; 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown; 12/04/2018 – Griffin Cap Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of McKesson Scottsdale Campus; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW RECOMMENDS EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O , CVS HEALTH CVS.N AND MCKESSON CORP MCK.N; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Sees 2018 Adj EPS $12.50-Adj EPS $12.80; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for STORE Capital, Microvision, International Game Technology, McKesson, Marin; 20/03/2018 – DRUG DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, MCKESSON, CARDINAL PLUNGE; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED AN ADDITIONAL $4.0 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $14.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centennial Resource Development Inc. C by 764,828 shares to 5.07M shares, valued at $44.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. by 1.28M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.62M shares, and has risen its stake in Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

More notable recent FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About FMC Corporation (FMC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “FMC CEO Pierre Brondeau sells shares valued at $10.5M – Philadelphia – Philadelphia Business Journal” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Closer Look At FMC Corporation’s (NYSE:FMC) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “FMC Corporation’s Mark Douglas and Andrew Sandifer to Speak at Credit Suisse 32nd Annual Basic Materials Conference – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold FMC shares while 116 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 111.68 million shares or 1.07% less from 112.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ashfield Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 31,493 shares. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc Ks holds 382,119 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Bourgeon Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 6,500 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company accumulated 0% or 1,289 shares. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Llc invested in 4,779 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Voya Ltd Liability Co has 65,431 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 0.01% stake. Winch Advisory Service Ltd Llc invested in 94 shares or 0% of the stock. Mackay Shields Lc holds 23,144 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Amalgamated Commercial Bank invested 0.03% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Maryland-based Profund Advsr Lc has invested 0.02% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon invested in 1.31 million shares. Systematic Finance Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 71,842 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Pennsylvania Tru owns 25,000 shares.

More notable recent McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About McKesson Corporation (MCK) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “McKesson Corp (MCK) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Policy Market – Former Fed Honcho Stirs The Pot – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $39.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 50,900 shares to 487,000 shares, valued at $7.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,000 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).