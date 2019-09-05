Adage Capital Partners Gp Has Boosted Its Blackrock (BLK) Holding by $7.34 Million; Knighthead Capital Management Raised Pg&E (PCG) Stake by $168.84 Million as Market Value Declined

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 11.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc bought 17,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The hedge fund held 171,180 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.16 million, up from 153,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.14% or $13.03 during the last trading session, reaching $428.67. About 233,830 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates VRDP Shares Issued by BlackRock New Jersey Municipal Income Fund ‘AAA’; 11/05/2018 – MOVES-Majedie Asset Management hires two UK equities fund managers; 03/04/2018 – REG-BlackRock Emerging Europe: Total Voting Rights; 25/05/2018 – REG-BlackRock Emerging Europe: Statement re Privacy Policy; 23/04/2018 – AVIRON CAPITAL – INVOLVED PARTIES HAVE AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE ANY FINANCIAL DETAILS OF DEAL; 21/03/2018 – BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc: Issue of Equity; 23/03/2018 – BlackRock Emerging Europe Plc: Annual Financial Report; 08/04/2018 – Larry Fink identifies China as critical BlackRock priority; 05/04/2018 – BLACKROCK TO LAUNCH TWO ETFS SCREENING GUNMAKERS, BIG SELLERS; 03/04/2018 – BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc: Total Voting Rights

Knighthead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 1986.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc bought 9.93M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 10.43M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $185.69 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.73. About 758,678 shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/27/2018 09:17 AM; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO GEISHA WILLIAMS SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/23/2018 09:38 PM; 23/03/2018 – CAISO Approves PG&E Oakland Clean Energy Initiative; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/13/2018 02:52 PM; 17/05/2018 – PG&E Increases Energy Efficiency Options to Help Customers Rebuilding in Wildfire-lmpacted Areas Save Money; 02/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA UTILITY INVESTIGATION TO FOLLOW CALFIRE PG&E REPORT; 17/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/17/2018 05:23 PM; 30/03/2018 – PG&E Proposes to Reduce Expected Customer Rate Increases Through Federal Tax Savings; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/04/2018 04:16 PM

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,703 were accumulated by Pnc Fincl Ser Gru. Prudential owns 29,170 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0% or 25,000 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corporation owns 25,525 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 180,041 shares. Finepoint Capital Lp holds 1.70 million shares or 13.92% of its portfolio. Advisory Svcs Networks Ltd Llc holds 196 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al reported 18,275 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Asset Mgmt accumulated 24,125 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Quantitative Invest Mngmt Ltd reported 0.13% stake. Anchorage Ltd Liability holds 23.44M shares or 14.9% of its portfolio. 1.00 million were accumulated by King Street Capital Mgmt Lp. Centerbridge Ltd Partnership stated it has 6.75 million shares or 16.49% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Cap Management Equity invested in 0.01% or 87,590 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.02% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG).

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $39.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 16,200 shares to 57,600 shares, valued at $9.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 275,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,501 shares, and cut its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 15,235 shares stake. 94,513 are owned by Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab. Scotia Inc reported 33,675 shares stake. Conning Inc holds 1.12% or 83,627 shares. Security Tru Co has invested 0.77% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Capstone Inv Ltd Com holds 0.02% or 4,260 shares. Moreover, Riverhead Capital Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 2,023 shares. Smith Moore And Com has 615 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Hl Fincl Services Ltd Liability holds 0.1% or 15,490 shares in its portfolio. Fred Alger holds 6,475 shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 9,041 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt Corporation stated it has 20,030 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Sarasin & Prtnrs Llp reported 213,360 shares. Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership owns 11,179 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp invested in 0.06% or 326,397 shares.