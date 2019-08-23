Adage Capital Partners Gp Decreased Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stake by $885,312; Shares Rose; Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosted Its Churchill Downs (CHDN) Stake by $567,000; Valuation Rose

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 196.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought 6,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 9,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $857,000, up from 3,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $124. About 175,644 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 26/04/2018 – ARISTOCRAT REFERS TO FILING MADE BY CHURCHILL DOWNS ON KATER; 05/05/2018 – Churchill Downs, the company that owns the Kentucky Derby, is winning the race in digital growth; 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Entry into Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs inks deal for online sports betting in New Jersey; 05/05/2018 – Churchill Downs CEO says the Kentucky Derby is not the company’s most profitable venture, but it has allowed them to enter the online space and grow with new companies; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Adj EPS $1.09; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Enters Strategic Partnership Pact With SBTech to Utilize Its Integrated Techn Platform for Co’s iGaming and Sports Betting Ops; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs To Enter Igaming, Sports Betting Markets — MarketWatch

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 9.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold 2,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The hedge fund held 24,663 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.60 million, down from 27,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $6.75 during the last trading session, reaching $334.87. About 679,956 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 05/04/2018 – Companies including Ulta, Warby Parker and Target are opening stores, but not enough to fill every gap; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Adj EPS $2.75; 27/04/2018 – ULTA 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Sales, Income Jump; Adding Chanel to Mix; 24/03/2018 – Ulta, Gap, Target and more: These retailers are still opening stores in 2018; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA); 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $375 MLN IN FISCAL 2018; 21/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ingevity Corp by 4,668 shares to 11,100 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT) by 5,013 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,800 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

More notable recent Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Churchill Downs Incorporated Confirms 3-for-1 Stock Split Record Date of January 11, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on January 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Churchill Downs updates on Derby day totals – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 246% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Buying Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Md holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 766,546 shares. Barr E S holds 0.31% or 32,654 shares. Regent Investment Mngmt Lc reported 0.1% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt owns 166,637 shares. Northern reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc has invested 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Shine Inv Advisory Serv accumulated 708 shares. Oakworth Cap holds 0.02% or 900 shares. Opus Grp Ltd Liability Company, Ohio-based fund reported 10,558 shares. Comerica State Bank holds 0.01% or 16,144 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Asset Management Inc invested in 0.07% or 138,440 shares. 3,111 were reported by Element Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Goldman Sachs Gru has 0% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Morgan Stanley owns 31,162 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System accumulated 9,500 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $85,219 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth State Bank Of holds 48 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Inc invested in 584,742 shares. Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.1% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Wellington Mgmt Llp invested in 0% or 4,764 shares. Sageworth holds 0% or 5 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsrs Inc holds 0.43% or 5,000 shares. Lord Abbett & Ltd has 40,981 shares. Hudock Gp Lc accumulated 100 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fdx Advisors owns 621 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Parsons Management Ri stated it has 2,941 shares. British Columbia Management Corporation owns 16,977 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 1832 Asset Mngmt LP holds 554,800 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Com holds 12 shares. Harvey Investment Company owns 35,767 shares for 2.14% of their portfolio. 33,005 were reported by Sit Incorporated.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $39.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 186,000 shares to 894,074 shares, valued at $44.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 1.40 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.22 million shares, and has risen its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN).