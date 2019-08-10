Adage Capital Partners Gp Cut Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Stake as Shares Rose; As Bluebird Bio (BLUE) Valuation Declined, Opus Point Partners Management Lifted Position

Opus Point Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (BLUE) by 113.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Point Partners Management Llc bought 3,106 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.01% . The institutional investor held 5,840 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $919,000, up from 2,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Point Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Bluebird Bio Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $125.23. About 433,316 shares traded. bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has declined 15.47% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BLUE News: 03/05/2018 – Key Biologics Accelerates CAR-T Research with New Leukaphereses Offerings; 08/05/2018 – CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG – ON TRACK TO FILE IND IN 2018 FOR CTX101, ALLOGENEIC CRISPR-BASED CAR-T TARGETED TOWARD CD19+ MALIGNANCIES; 09/03/2018 CAR-T Cell Therapy for Liver and Lung Cancer – Pipeline Analysisl Technavio; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO INC – BLUEBIRD AND CELGENE WILL SHARE 50% OF U.S. COSTS AND PROFITS; 21/03/2018 – Helix BioPharma Corp. Signs Collaboration Agreement With ProMab Biotechnologies to Co-Develop CAR-T for Hematological Malignancies; 30/05/2018 – Legend Announces FDA clearance of IND application on CAR-T immuno-cell therapy for the Treatment of Multiple Myeloma; 23/05/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO INC – BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION IS SUPPORTED BY PRELIMINARY DATA FROM ONGOING PHASE 2/3 STARBEAM STUDY (ALD-102); 17/05/2018 – bluebird bio to Present New Data from LentiGlobinTM Transfusion-Dependent β-Thalassemia and Severe Sickle Cell Disease Clinical Studies at Annual Congress of the European Hematology Association; 02/05/2018 – Humanigen Announces Preclinical Findings Presented on Lenzilumab’s Potential to Optimize CAR-T Therapy; 17/04/2018 – Obsidian Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Data from Regulated Cytokine Programs that Enable CAR-T Therapies with Controllable

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) by 2.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold 23,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The hedge fund held 948,323 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.20M, down from 971,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $34.19. About 132.48M shares traded or 89.85% up from the average. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 20/03/2018 – AMD Confirms Chip Vulnerability, Says Report Exaggerated Danger; 27/04/2018 – BIOPHYTIS SA ALBPS.PA – RESULTS CONFIRMING POTENTIAL OF MACUNEOS DRUG CANDIDATE IN TREATMENT OF INTERMEDIATE DRY FORM OF AMD; 13/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO `ACTIVELY INVESTIGATING’ CTS LABS REPORT ON CO; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft, Google find fresh flaw in chips, but risk is low; 29/03/2018 – Fudzilla: AMD’s open-source Radeon Rays integrated into Unity engine; 03/04/2018 – AMD Fuels Pro Video Powerhouse: Accelerated REDCODE RAW 8K Workflows for Adobe Premiere Pro CC with AMD Radeon Pro SSG Graphics; 16/05/2018 – Iconic Therapeutics Initiates Second Phase 2 Study of ICON-1 in Patients With Neovascular (wet) AMD; 13/03/2018 – CTS LABS – ITS SECURITY AUDIT SHOWED MANY CRITICAL SECURITY VULNERABILITIES & MANUFACTURER BACKDOORS IN AMD’S EPYC,RYZEN,RYZEN PRO,RYZEN MOBILE CHIPS; 16/05/2018 – Actively managed blockchain fund launches into crowded ETF field with bets on Square, AMD; 04/04/2018 – Chinese Crypto Mining Hardware Putting AMD, Nvidia Under Threat

More notable recent bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: ACB, BYND, MU – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Monday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Food Stocks – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Finjan Provides Second Quarter 2019 Shareholder Update – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Broadcom To Buy Symantec’s Enterprise Security Business: Symantec Earnings After Bell – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why General Mills Stock Is Up 38% So Far This Year – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold BLUE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 60.27 million shares or 1.60% more from 59.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Landscape Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 8,457 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp reported 4,303 shares. Asset Mgmt One Ltd holds 0.01% or 10,930 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Pointstate Capital Lp has 0.01% invested in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) for 4,100 shares. Bessemer accumulated 30 shares. Pittenger And Anderson holds 0% or 11 shares. New York-based Baker Bros Advsrs Lp has invested 0.04% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). World holds 4.02 million shares. First Light Asset Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Legal And General Grp Plc has invested 0% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 442,241 shares. Daiwa Secs Group Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. Macquarie Group invested 0% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Wolverine Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) for 88 shares. Nuwave Inv Management Lc stated it has 0% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE).

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $39.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 8.05M shares to 8.88M shares, valued at $837.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L by 175,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 675,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold AMD shares while 129 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 634.98 million shares or 5.37% more from 602.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Management Ltd Liability Com has 19,900 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Geode Mgmt Ltd Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 14.05 million shares. Trust Of Vermont holds 0% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 78 shares. Sei Invests owns 2.04M shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Federated Invsts Inc Pa reported 2.35 million shares stake. Prelude Mngmt Limited Liability reported 21,936 shares. Guggenheim Limited has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Herald Invest Mgmt Ltd holds 70,600 shares. World Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 57,036 shares. Huntington Savings Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 1,600 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.08% or 1.59M shares. Cambridge Investment Research Incorporated owns 0.05% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 225,169 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking Corporation has invested 0.07% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Nordea Mngmt reported 218,562 shares. Hanseatic Management stated it has 36,797 shares or 0.98% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “AMD Stock Is the Champion Chip Stock – Nasdaq” on April 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (ADVM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” published on August 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AMD: Primed And Ready – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Kimco Realty, GM and Monster Beverage – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AMD: Hold It And Relax – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.